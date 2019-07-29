ROSEBURG — North Coos has earned a second straight trip to the American Legion baseball regionals after beating Alpenrose Dairy 18-8 in five innings Monday at the Single-A State Tournament.
North Coos stayed perfect in the tournament at 3-0 and is the only unbeaten team left. The Waterfront plays tournament host Roseburg Pepsi at 4 p.m. Tuesday and is already guaranteed of being one of the final three teams and playing in the championship game Wednesday. If North Coos wins Tuesday, it will have two chances Wednesday to beat the winner of the other game — Alpenrose Dairy or La Grande. If North Coos loses Tuesday, it advances to the final game while Roseburg Pepsi will play the winner of the Alpenrose Dairy-La Grande game for a spot in the final game at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
North Coos got off to a fast start Monday with six runs in the bottom of the first and then weathered one bad inning, when the Red Sox scored five in the second. North Coos responded with two in the bottom of the second, added six in the third and then finished the game with four runs in the fifth, ending it on a two-run double by Tyler Thornton.
As has been the case all week, the Waterfront got contributions throughout the lineup.
Ian Spalding continued his big week with a two-run single, a two-run triple (his third three-bagger of the week) and three runs.
Bridger Holmes had three hits and scored four runs and also pitched into the fourth inning before Brylee Anderson finished off the win on the mound.
Everybody but No. 9 hitter Jared Northrup had at least one run and Northrup had an RBI single.
Jacob Chaney had three runs and Brendon Roberts, Thornton and Jake Simmons two runs each. Thornton had three hits.
The defense was solid again, though North Coos did have its first error of the tournament during the five-run inning by the Red Sox.
Roseburg Pepsi stayed alive in the tournament with a 16-5 win over North Medford, eliminating the Mavericks. North Coos took three of four from the Bottlecaps during the league season, though Roseburg Pepsi has been surging in the past few weeks.
In the other elimination game Monday, La Grande beat Dr. Randol’s 12-2.
North Coos 18, Alpenrose Dairy 8
Alpenrose Dairy;051;02;—;8;8;2
North Coos;626;04;—;18;15;1
Lukas Telles, Gabriel Johnson (1), Roland Armstong (3), Luke Hunter (4), Benjamin Finnell (5) and Jack Hunter; Bridger Holmes, Brylee Anderson (4) and Ian Spalding. 2B—NC: Holmes, Tyler Thornton. 3B—NC: Spalding.