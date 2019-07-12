SEASIDE — North Coos reached the championship game of the Seaside Wood Bat tournament with a pair of wins and will face Warrenton for the title Saturday afternoon.
On Thursday, the Waterfront blanked Hoquiam 8-0 behind a strong pitching performance from Bridger Holmes.
Holmes went the distance, allowing just three hits and striking out 10, including all three in the seventh to close out the win.
In a good omen for North Coos, Holmes also got out of the first inning unscathed after walking one batter and hitting another, helped by catcher Ian Spalding, who threw out the first runner trying to steal second. Spalding also threw out a runner in the second inning.
North Coos led all the way after scoring three runs in the first. Brendon Roberts had a one-out walk, Jayden Frank singled, Jake Simmons hit an RBI single, Holmes hit an RBI double and Spalding hit a sacrifice fly.
Simmons singled again in the third and scored on another sacrifice fly by Spalding. Brylee Anderson singled and scored on a double by Frank in the fourth. Jared Northrup later added two runs, one after a single, and Anderson had a second hit. Jacob Chaney had an RBI single.
On Friday it was Frank’s turn to shine on the mound, as he pitched a complete-game two-hitter, giving up just a pair of runs in the sixth in a 9-2 victory.
The Waterfront, meanwhile, scored five in the first and four in the seventh.
Simmons led off the game with a single, Northrup was safe on an error and Frank walked to load the bases. Spalding hit an RBI single, Holmes an RBI grounder, Chaney an RBI fielder’s choice and Corbin White and AJ Stoltey RBI singles.
In the seventh, Ethan Logo singled, Northrup hit an RBI triple, Frank was hit by a pitch and Spalding hit an inside-the-park home run.
White and Spalding each finished with two of the 11 North Coos hits.
Frank, meanwhile, allowed single hits in the first and seventh inning and struck out 10. He walked two and retired 17 in a row from the first to the seventh innings.
Thursday
North Coos 8, Hoquiam 0
Hoquiam ;000;000;0;—;0;3;4
North Coos;301;101;2—;8;10;1
Hoquiam battery na; Bridger Holmes and Ian Spalding. 2B—NC: Holmes, Jayden Frank.
Friday
North Coos 9, Portland East Cutters 2
North Coos;500;004;0;—;9;11;2
East Cutters;000;000;2;—;2;2;1
Jayden Frank and Ian Spalding; East Cutters battery unavailable. 2B—NC: Jared Northrup. 3B—NC: Northrup. HR—NC: Spalding.