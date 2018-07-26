NORTH BEND — Jayden Frank and Dallas McGill provided the biggest punch and their North Coos teammates spent plenty of time on the basepaths in a 19-2 win over Dr. Randol’s as the American Legion Class A state tournament on Thursday.
North Coos stayed in the winner’s bracket and will meet the Hillsboro Sky Sox on Friday, with the winner having the inside track to the tournament title and a spot in the Pacific Northwest Regionals in Lewiston, Idaho.
The Waterfront beat Dr. Randol’s for the fifth time this season, having swept their four league games.
In all, North Coos pounded out 14 hits in the win, but the biggest were from Frank and McGill, who got going right away.
Jake Simmons walked to lead off the first inning and Frank had a one-out triple to left. He then scored on a double by McGill and North Coos added four more walks in the inning, eventually scoring four runs.
Brendon Roberts led off the second inning with a sharp single to right and Frank hit the first pitch he saw over the left-field fence.
McGill was back at it in the third. Corbin White was hit by a pitch to start the inning and Brylee Anderson hit a grounder and was safe on an error. Simmons then put down a perfect bunt to load the bases. After Roberts popped up and Frank hit a short fly out to center, McGill drove a pitch into the trees above the right field fence for a grand slam.
Frank duplicated McGill’s feat the next inning. White had singled and Anderson was safe on another grounder that resulted in a Dr. Randol’s error. Simmons had an infield singled to load the bases again and, with one out, Frank pounded a second pitch over the fence in left for his own grand slam.
Aided by a series of walks and a hit batter and Simmons’ third single of the game, Frank and McGill both came up with the bases loaded in the fifth, but did not get any hittable pitches, walking. Frank finished with eight RBIs and three runs and McGill had six RBIs and scored twice.
Simmons had four runs. Lucas Moe, who had a double and two singles, scored twice, as did White and Anderson.
Moe also was stellar on the mound pitching the first three innings and giving up two hits — a one-out double by Austin Luzier, followed by an RBI single by CJ Gale in the first inning. The Crowns got their other run in the fourth, when Erich Hogue hit the first pitch by Kyle Barnes over the left field fence.
Moe only had 35 pitches and Barnes 24, meaning both could come back to pitch later in the tournament, if needed.
“It was a good game,” McGill said. “We hit the ball well and had really good pitching, too.”
After being held to five runs by Klamath Falls in the tournament opener, North Coos broke out the bats Thursday.
“I think we came in focused,” Frank said. “Everybody was ready. We did what we needed to do.”
Frank had his first two-homer game and his first grand slam since last summer.
“Both felt pretty good off the bat,” he said.
He added that he didn’t regret his short fly ball to center.
“Dallas hit the grand slam right after it,” Frank said.
North Coos can take a big step toward a possible state title by beating Hillsboro.
“Our coach is confident,” McGill said. “He’s putting the confidence in us that we can win the tournament, too. We just have to rely on our pitching and hitting and defense.”