North Coos had a seventh-inning rally come up just short as the Waterfront fell to Wasilla, Alaska, 13-12 on the opening day of the American Legion Pacific Northwest regional tournament in Cody, Wyoming on Friday.
North Coos scored three runs in the seventh and had the potential tying run on second when the final out was recorded.
The Waterfront will try to bounce back in the double-elimination tournament at 10 a.m. Saturday when North Coos faces Layton, Utah.
In Friday’s game, North Coos scored three in the fourth and had the lead three different times, but Wasilla scored two runs in the fifth and three in the sixth to take the lead for good.
Brylee Anderson had two hits and three runs for North Coos and Ian Spalding had two hits, two runs and four RBIs, three coming on a bases-loaded double in the fifth, when the Waterfront scored five runs to take its final lead at 9-8.
Bridger Holmes and Brendon Roberts also both had doubles.
Jacob Gilbert had three hits and three runs for Wasilla and Kyle Gram had a triple and five RBIs. Clancey O’Donnell had four hits and three RBIs and hit a solo home run in the sixth inning for the Road Warriors.
North Coos got off to a fast start in the first, when Anderson walked and scored on a one-out single by Spalding. He came home on a double by Roberts and Roberts scored on a single by Jacob Chaney.
Holmes hit his double and scored on a single by Corbin White in the third and the Waterfront added five runs in the fifth with the only hit being Spalding’s double. Earlier in the inning, White, AJ Stoltey, Jared Northrop, Anderson and Tyler Thornton all reached base either by walk or being hit by a pitch.
North Coos, which was stellar on defense while winning the state tournament for the second straight year, had three errors Friday, all in Wasilla’s five-run fourth inning. North Coos manager Brad Horning said all came on bad hops that jammed the defenders and that the players also had to deal with tricky winds.
Needing four runs to extend the game in the seventh, North Coos got three. Pinch hitter Braydon Snoddy had a one-out walk, Anderson singled, Thornton walked, Holmes was safe on a two-out error and Roberts had an RBI single. But the game ended on a strikeout with Holmes on second base.
Wasilla 13, North Coos 12
North Coos;301;050;3;—;12;8;3
Wasilla;300,523;x;—;13;14;1
Tyler Thornton, Jared Northrop (4), Bridger Holmes (6), AJ Stoltey (6) and Ian Spalding; Wasilla pitcher and catcher na.