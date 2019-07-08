North Coos kept its hold on first place in the Area 4 North Division American Legion baseball standings Saturday with a key split of a doubleheader at Roseburg against Dr. Randall’s.
The Waterfront, now 8-2 in league play, won the season series against the Crowns 3-1 and stayed a game in front of Dr. Randall’s in the standings with six games to go. Only the division champion will get a spot in the state tournament since Roseburg Pepsi, the designated host for the state tournament at Roseburg, will get one of the division’s two bids.
North Coos lost the first game to the Crowns 7-6, but bounced back to win the nightcap 13-11.
In the first game, North Coos didn’t get anything going until the fifth inning, when the Waterfront already trailed 7-0.
Ian Spalding and Brendon Roberts had back-to-back singles and Corbin White was safe on a fielder’s choice to load the bases. Jared Northrup hit a two-run single, Brylee Anderson was safe on an error, Tyler Thornton hit an RBI groundout and Jayden Frank had an RBI single.
The Waterfront got its other run in the seventh when Braydon Snoddy had a single and scored on a double by Thornton. Thornton, the potential tying run, got to third on a passed ball, but Dr. Randall’s ended the game with a strikeout on a called third strike with a full count.
The Crowns jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning of the nightcap, but North Coos scored six runs in the second and four in the third and held on for the crucial win.
Frank had three hits, three RBIs and a run. Jacob Chaney had three hits, two runs and an RBI; Roberts had two runs, two hits and two RBIs; Northrup had two hits, two runs and an RBI; Spalding had two runs; Anderson drove in two and Kyle Williams had an RBI single and scored in the big second inning.
North Coos followed Saturday’s games with a nonleague split against visiting Churchill on Sunday, getting a no-hitter in the second game, a 2-1 win, after losing the opener 7-3 at Clyde Allen Field.
Jake Simmons and Chaney combined on the no-hitter, with Simmons tossing the first six innings and striking out 10.
Churchill got its run in the first when Danny Womack had a leadoff walk, stole second and third and scored on a grounder.
Churchill’s Bryson Estrella and Carson Jones were almost as effective on the mound, giving up just three hits to North Coos.
Anderson singled in the third and later scored on a grounder by Bridger Holmes.
In the fourth, Snoddy walked and Roberts, in as a pinch-runner, scored on a single by Williams. Snoddy had the only other hit, a single, in the sixth.
In the opener, North Coos managed just single runs in the fourth, sixth and seventh innings. Daylen Brown had two RBIs, including in the sixth, when he had a double just after Snoddy doubled for the Waterfront. Dylan Carson had a home run for Churchill.
North Coos now heads north to Seaside for a three-day wood bat tournament this weekend before finishing the league schedule with three doubleheaders in four days next week, all on the road.
The Waterfront used wood bats Sunday in preparation for the Seaside tournament.
Saturday
First Game
Dr. Randall’s 7, North Coos 6
North Coos;000;050;1;—;6;6;3
Dr. Randall’s;205;000;x;—;7;6;3
Tyler Thornton, Brylee Anderson (4) and Ian Spalding; Rylan Watkins and Malachi Dunnavent. 2B—NC: Thornton; DR: Brett Narkiewicz.
Second Game
North Coos 13, Dr. Randall’s 11
North Coos;064;000;3;—;13;14;3
Dr. Randall’s;303;300;2;—;11;12;2
Bridger Holmes, Jayden Frank (6) and Ian Spalding; Seth Christian, Tryson Melton (2), Tanner Lierman (3) and Braxton Dill.
Sunday
First Game
Churchill 7, North Coos 3
Churchill;001;231;0;—;7;8;1
North Coos;000;101;1;—;3;6;1
Isaiah Jensen, Alex Strand (4), Jeff Squires (6) and CJ Smith; Jared Northrup, Jacob Chaney (5) and Brylee Anderson. 2B—NC: Braydon Snoddy, Daylen Brown. HR—Chu: Dylan Carson.
Second Game
North Coos 2, Churchill 1
Churchil;100;000;0;—;1;0;1
North Coos;001;100;x;—;2;3;0
Bryson Estrella, Carson Jones (5) and CJ Smith; Jake Simmons, Jacob Chaney (7) and Brylee Anderson.