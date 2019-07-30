ROSEBURG — North Coos enters the final day of the American Legion Single-A State Tournament with two chances to get one win and claim the state championship for the second straight year.
The Waterfront kept its record perfect in the tournament with a 13-8 win over host Roseburg Pepsi on Tuesday, knocking the Bottlecaps out in the process.
North Coos faces Alpenrose Dairy at 10 a.m., with a second game at 1 p.m., if needed, to determine the champion in the double-elimination tournament. Alpenrose Dairy eliminated La Grande in the other game Tuesday.
Both the Waterfront and the Red Sox are headed to the Pacific Northwest regional tournament in Cody, Wyoming, since Oregon gets two bids this year.
The Waterfront used another quick start in its win Tuesday, scoring five runs in the first and building a 13-2 lead before the Bottlecaps chipped away late.
North Coos had its first five batters in the game reach base and eventually score. Brylee Anderson and Tyler Thornton both drew walks and Jake Simmons beat out a bunt single to load the bases. Ian Spalding had a single and Bridger Holmes a two-run single. Brendon Roberts later added an RBI double.
All four runs in the fourth came with two outs. Thornton had a single and Simmons was safe on an error to start the inning. Then, after a pair of outs, Chaney and Roberts had back-to-back RBI doubles and Braydon Snoddy had an RBI single.
An inning later, Anderson was safe on an error and Thornton had an infield single. Both scored on a single by Simmons and he came home on a single by Spalding. Later, Spalding came home on a grounder that turned into a double play.
At that point, North Coos led 13-2 and was poised to end the game early, but starting pitcher AJ Stoltey, who had allowed just three hits in the first four innings, suddenly couldn’t find the strike zone. Five straight batters got on without a hit — one hit by pitch, three walked and one on a fielder’s choice — and four of them scored. The big hit in the inning was a two-run single by Knox Hubbard.
Stoltey and Chaney, who finished up on the mound, allowed just six hits between them and they and Reedsport teammate Tyler Thornton, playing shortstop on Tuesday, provided all three outs defensively in the first and fourth innings.
The North Coos defense committed two errors, its most so far in the tournament, but was steady in a game when the pitchers only struck out one Roseburg batter.
Simmons had three runs, three hits and two RBIs and Spalding continued his big week with two more hits, two runs and two RBIs. Thornton had two hits and three runs and Anderson also scored twice. Holmes had a pair of hits, as did Jared Northrup.
North Coos now will try to beat the Alpenrose Dairy team that it topped 18-8 on Monday to win its second straight state title.
North Coos 13, Roseburg Pepsi 8
North Coos;500;440;0;—;13;16;2
Roseburg;020;040;2;—;8;6;2
AJ Stoltey, Jacob Chaney (5) and Ian Spalding; Nathan Wayman, Caden Smith (1), Grant Berry (4) and Jericho Paul, Knox Hubbard (5). 2B—NC: Chaney, Brendon Roberts 2, Jake Simmons.