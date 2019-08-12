North Coos saw its run at the Pacific Northwest American Legion baseball regionals in Wyoming end early Saturday with a 12-7 loss to Layton, Utah.
The Waterfront was eliminated from the eight-team tournament, ending a successful summer that included its second straight single-A state title.
North Coos had rallied from an 8-2 deficit with five runs in the sixth inning, only to see Layton add four runs in the top of the seventh as the Utah state champions stayed alive in the tournament.
Ian Spalding had three hits, including a two-run double in the fifth inning, and scored twice for North Coos. Brendon Roberts also had a two-run double in the sixth. Tyler Thornton had a hit and two runs and Bridger Holmes two hits, a run and an RBI. Jacob Chaney also had two hits and drove in a run for North Coos.
Riley Hill had two hits and three runs for Layton and Tanner Kofoed had three hits, including a double, and scored twice.
North Coos grabbed a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Thornton and Spalding hit back-to-back singles, Holmes was safe on a run-scoring error, Brendon Roberts walked and AJ Stoltey was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
But the Waterfront didn’t score again until the sixth.
Jared Northrop led off that inning with a walk, Brylee Anderson singled, Thornton hit into a fielder’s choice with Anderson out at second and Spalding hit his two-run double. Holmes followed with a single and Roberts hit his two-run double. Chaney finished the spree with a single, but Layton reliever Braxton Wright got out of the inning with two straight strikeouts and Cameron Day pitched a scoreless seventh, striking out two more.
Holmes, who started for North Coos, pitched into the fifth inning, striking out eight.
Layton stayed alive in the tournament Sunday, eliminating the host Cody Cubs 6-3.
The Alpenrose Dairy Red Sox of Portland, Oregon’s second representative to the regional tournament, also was eliminated with two straight losses, including 5-4 to a team from Alberta, Canada, on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the team that beat North Coos in Friday’s opener, Wasilla, Alaska, is the only team still unbeaten in the event, winning its first three games, including 9-6 over the Burley Green Sox of Idaho on Sunday. Wasilla beat Cheyenne (Wyoming) 6-2 on Saturday. Cheyenne stayed alive in the tournament Sunday by knocking out the team from Alberta.
Layton 12, North Coos 7
Layton;011;420;4;—;12;9;2
North Coos;200;005;0;—;7;11;4
Carson Shaffer, Braxton Wright (6), Cameron Day (7) and Carter Robinson; Bridger Holmes, Brylee Anderson (5) and Ian Spalding.
2B—Lay: Tanner Kofoed; NC: Spalding; Brendon Roberts.