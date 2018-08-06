NORTH BEND — The end of North Coos Waterfront’s practice on Sunday was a difficult one.
The proceedings went according to plan, with the Waterfront’s talented and boisterous roster working through a standard day’s practice. Then the workout ended and Brad Horning pulled his team into the locker room behind the home dugout and broke the news. He’ll be on a long-planned family vacation and will miss the American Legion Class A Regional Tournament in Lewiston, Idaho. In his place, longtime assistant Quinton Hall will make the lineups and stand in the third base coaching box.
“It’s hard,” left fielder Brendon Roberts said. “He’s been with us so long. He’s helped us get so much better all these years. We definitely wouldn’t be here without him. Now that we’re here, we can do it without him. We’re ready for this."
But Hall pointed out that he isn’t replacing Horning. He isn’t even taking his place. This isn’t even the first time something like this has happened.
Horning took a year off some years ago when his daughter was born, and Hall stepped in and ran the programs admirably.
Most of that has to do with the program itself. It’s larger than Horning or Hall or the players. How they do things is how they do things. How the game is coached, how the lineup is made, all of that is self-explanatory.
It doesn’t matter who’s saying the words. It’s the words that matter.
“Q’s a great coach,” Roberts said. “He can do everything Horning can do.”
And with a baseball team that’s riding high, that’s an understandable attitude.
North Coos knew it would be at the state tournament, so the onus prior was playing well up to that weekend at Clyde Allen Field, so hopefully they could dogpile on the mound to celebrate a state title and a trip to regionals.
Mission accomplished.
But how that mission was accomplished is also important.
North Coos cruised through its regular season, playing a number of laughers which helped to improve its depth at all positions.
Then, in the state tournament, North Coos had to do some work.
In its opener, a dominant Mane Freeman kept Klamath Falls at arm’s length for long enough. Then the Waterfront pounded league foe Dr. Randol's of Douglas County. The next game was a thriller, with the Hillsboro Sky Sox holding the Waterfront scoreless for six innings before finally conceding a 1-0 defeat. The next day, North Jackson surprised North Coos with a stunning walkoff win. In the fifth day of baseball, North Coos’ depth won out, with the Waterfront taking home a 15-1 win over those pesky Sky Sox
“Coming off the (championship) win, we were playing pretty solid there,” second baseman Brylee Anderson said.
“It’s just our pitching,” Roberts added. “We had pitching and they didn’t.”
Not only did North Coos have tense moments throughout the weekend, it outlasted everyone over the course of five games in five days and emerged the last team standing.
“Finding the energy to go out and compete every day for five days in a row, it’s not too many times you’re gonna find yourself in any athletic endeavor playing five consecutive days,” Horning said from North Coos’ carwash/can and bottle drive on Saturday. “I think that’ll battle test you pretty big right there. And we did a real good job being efficient early on in that tournament, which was a deciding factor in that.”
And that’s the plan for regionals. Be efficient offensively and score runs any way possible, with bunts, base running or hits. Be efficient with the pitching staff, which will again be without injured August Baker, so the rotation can work like it did this past time out.
The plan is in place. The lineup writes itself. The team’s identity is set.
“The kids, they don’t really need us,” Hall said. “With those two (North Bend and Reedsport) teams combined, those kids are great. The camaraderie they have, I think it’s more along the lines of put ‘em out there and play and if they’re better than us, they’re better than us. They’re gonna have to go through four guys that are pretty good.”
That’s exactly how the players feel.
“We all have all the confidence in the world,” center fielder Jake Simmons said. “All of our coaches have the confidence in us.”
The regional tournament starts Friday and is the highest level for Class A. Class AAA, like Babe Ruth, has a World Series.
North Coos opens at 1 p.m. Friday against the Wyoming Cody Cubs. On Saturday, North Coos will play either the host Lewiston Cubs or the Bitterroot Red Sox of Montana, preferably for North Coos in the winner's bracket rather than in an elimination game in the double-elimination tournament.
The other four teams in the tournament are the Glacier Twins of Montana, the Hyrum Trappers of Utah, the Dimond Post 21 Lynx of Alaska and the Burley Green Sox of Idaho.