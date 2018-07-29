NORTH BEND — Brad Horning was right in the middle of the scrum, a red shirt in a mass of blue ones piling upon each other behind the mound at Clyde Allen Field. It was the culmination of a summer’s worth of practices, games and late-night texts.
After an anticlimactic 15-1 win over the Hillsboro Sky Sox on Sunday, North Coos is the American Legion Class A Oregon state champion. Dallas McGill had four RBIs and Jayden Frank scored four runs while Mane Freeman threw a complete game.
“You had that entire season theme of a dogpile, so we were talking about it,” Horning said. “You could kind of feel that building. I could hear kids talking about where they were gonna go and how they were gonna get there.”
After a pair of nail-biters in its previous two tournament games — a 1-0 win over Hillsboro on Friday and 9-8 loss to North Jackson on Saturday both decided in the bottom of the seventh inning, North Coos was in control for most of Sunday’s contest. Freeman, who was on the receiving end of a tight Horning embrace after Brendon Roberts squeezed the final out, tip-toed out of trouble in the top of the first.
He walked Jake Hoskins to start the ballgame, then allowed a one-out single to lefty Ben Ineson on a curveball to give Hillsboro a couple runners on. Freeman buckled down, striking out cleanup hitter Tyler Bickford before getting Jake Woodbury to tap out to Lucas Moe at third.
Hillsboro didn’t get a runner again until the fourth and didn’t advance one past first until the fifth. Freeman finished with four walks and five strikeouts, allowing one run on three hits.
“I felt good throwing,” Freeman said. “I thought I was hitting the strike zone.”
North Coos did all the offensive damage it needed to in the first.
Jake Simmons lashed a single right back up the middle that moved Hillsboro starter Briley Heller out of the way. Simmons hardly slowed down around first base and got to second when Joe DiPento bobbled the ball in center field. Simmons slid headfirst into second and gave the dugout a fist pump.
“It got us excited,” teammate Javier Analco said.
“I think once everybody starts hitting the ball, it's just non-stop,” McGill added.
Roberts and Frank walked behind Simmons, loaded the bases for McGill. The big lefty flew out to right field, but Simmons tagged a scored for a 1-0 lead. After Moe walked to reload the bases, this time for Analco, North Coos didn’t walk.
Analco shot the third pitch he saw from Heller into the hole at short, and Horning was waving Frank home the whole way. The two runs were all North Coos needed and helped to break Analco out of a recent slump.
“I gotta be looser, that’s what I felt like,” Analco said. “I was talking to (Reedsport baseball coach Jason Lavigne) last night and he was telling me to stop hitting the ball out of the ballpark.”
“Stop taking daddy hacks,” McGill chimed in. “You gotta get that in the newspaper.”
North Coos kept scoring, only being held off the board in the second inning. Moe doubled to deep right center to start the third, then tagged to third on an Analco fly out and scored on a squeeze play with Freeman laying down a quality bunt up the first base line for a hit and RBI.
In the fourth, Frank singled, stole second and scored on a sharp McGill single to right for a 5-0 lead.
It was in the fifth that Hillsboro got a run, and Freeman had to work to limit it to that. With two outs, he walked Perkins, then an error at third kept the inning alive. Hoskins then shot a line drive into left that Roberts got to with a dive, but contact with the ground jarred the ball free. Grant Koons, who reached on the error, held at second, but Perkins came around to score for a 5-1 lead.
North Coos broke it open in the fifth with a five spot. Reliever DiPento walked the bases loaded, then issued a free pass to Simmons for a 6-0 Waterfront lead. An out later, Frank singled to score both Kyle Barnes and Brylee Anderson, both of whom walked. McGill then doubled to deep right center to plate both Simmons and Frank for a 10-1 lead.
Freeman again jaunted out of trouble in the sixth when Bickford singled with one out, then both Branden Gillard and pinch hitter Brandon Frank walked. But Freeman came up with a strikeout of Perkins to leave the bases loaded.
North Coos scored five more in the sixth. Analco started with a single for his second hit of the day and got to second when the ball was bobbled in left. Freeman was hit by reliever Perkins, then Barnes walked. AJ Stoltey, in for Anderson at second, then walked to drive in Analco for an 11-1 lead, then Simmons flew to center to drive in Freeman.
An out later, Frank reached on an error, then McGill floated one into center that went in and out of DiPento’s glove for a tough error, and two runs scored. They were the first two runs to not come on an RBI. Moe then reached on an error and Frank scored for the final margin.
Headed to Lewiston, Idaho for the regional tournament, North Coos is feeling good after an impressive bounce-back victory.
“We’re feeling good after that,” Freeman said. “We just beat a good team and put it to ‘em right there. So we should go in with some pretty good confidence.”
Hillsboro advanced to the championship game with a 4-3 win over North Jackson earlier Sunday.
In the second inning, Tyler Bickford doubled and scored on a double by Ryan Miller. Two more runs came in an inning later, when Grant Koons singled, Jake Hoskins doubled and Jacob Woodbury brought them in with a triple.
The winning run scored in the sixth, when Woodbury reached on an error, moved to second on a walk and third on a balk, and came home on a sacrifice fly by Kyler Perkins.
Kolbi Blevins had two hits and a run for North Jackson and Jace Ellis had two hits and an RBI.
On Saturday, Hillsboro stayed alive with a 6-4 win over Dr. Randol’s.
Branden Gillard had a hit and scored three runs, including the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh. Miller had three hits and also scored three runs and Grant Koons had three hits and drove in Gillard in the final inning.
Dr. Randol’s got all four of its runs in the first inning, including a RBI singles by CJ Gale and Donaven Hargraves and a sacrifice fly by Brett Narkiewicz. Gale, Hargraves and Samuel Gaustaferro each had two hits in the loss.