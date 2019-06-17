BROOKINGS — North Coos swept its season-opening American Legion doubleheader at Brookings on Saturday, winning 8-2 and 8-1.
The Waterfront used five different pitchers representing all three schools the team draws from, North Bend, Reedsport and Siuslaw, during the sweep.
North Coos got a combined no-hitter in the opener from Tyler Thornton, Jake Simmons and Jayden Frank, who combined to strike out 14 in the win. The two Brookings runs came in the fifth, when Simmons struggled with his control, walking four.
North Coos took control of the game early with three runs in the second and two in the third.
Braydon Snoddy had a two-run single in the second and Thornton and Frank singled and later scored in the third, when Frank and Corbin White had RBI singles.
The other three runs came in the seventh. Snoddy singled, John Burgmeier walked, Damon Brown had a sacrifice, Simmons hit an RBI double, Thornton singled and Bridger Holmes had a two-run single.
In the second game, North Coos scored four in the first. Jared Northrup had a leadoff double, Thornton hit a single, Frank walked to load the bases, Brylee Anderson hit a two-run single and Holmes added a two-run double.
Northrup added an RBI double in the second, Holmes hit an RBI single in the third and Frank hit a solo home run in the fifth. Thornton singled and later scored in the seventh.
Jacob Chaney nearly pitched a complete game in the nightcap for North Coos, with Northrup coming on in relief in the seventh. They combined to give up just three walks and six hits.
Northrup, Thornton, Frank and Holmes had two hits each in the nightcap and Thornton and Snoddy had two hits in the opener.
Brylee Anderson was solid behind the plate while catching both games, coach Brad Horning said.
North Coos opens Area 4 North Division play Monday at home against South Coos.
First Game
North Coos 8, Brookings 2
North Coos;032;000;3;—;8;8;1
Brookings;000;020;0;—;2;0;2
Tyler Thornton, Jake Simmons (4), Jayden Frank (6) and Brylee Anderson; Shew, DeShon (5) and McCollom. 2B—NC: Simmons.
Second Game
North Coos 8, Brookings 1
North Coos;411;010;1;—;8;9;1
Brookings;000;100;0;—;1;6;0
Jacob Chaney, Jared Northrup (7) and Brylee Anderson; Burger, Worthey (6) and McCollom. 2B—NC: Northrup 2, Bridger Holmes. HR—NC: Jayden Frank.