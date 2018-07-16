NORTH BEND — North Coos clinched the Area 4 North Division title in dramatic fashion Sunday, rallying with three runs in the sixth inning for a 5-4 win over Dr. Randol’s to complete a sweep at Clyde Allen Field.
North Coos won the opener 11-1 in five innings and finished league play 18-2. The Waterfront finish the regular season with a doubleheader at Phoenix at 10 a.m. Tuesday and a home doubleheader against North Eugene at 3 p.m. Thursday. Phoenix had been scheduled as part of the division but did not get its roster finalized in time to be an official league squad.
North Coos trailed the nightcap 4-2 before its dramatic two-out rally in the sixth. Kyle Barnes worked a leadoff walk, then Dr. Randol’s got two straight outs. August Baker had a walk on a full count and Jayden Frank and Dallas McGill hit back-to-back doubles to left center. Frank tied the game with his double and scored on McGill’s hit, but North Coos coach Brad Horning said the key at-bat was by Barnes.
“That walk was huge,” Horning said, adding that Barnes is one of the most patient batters on the team.
Barnes and Mane Freeman also combined on a five-hitter with 11 strikeouts.
Freeman allowed a leadoff walk in the seventh to Austin Luzier and he then stole second to put the potential tying run in scoring position. But Freeman got Luzier out on a pickoff play to second baseman Brylee Anderson to effectively end the threat.
Frank and McGill both finished 3-for-4 with a run and two RBIs.
In the opener, Baker pitched a two-hitter with six strikeouts and just one walk.
Freeman had a double and single and scored a run. Jake Simmons had two hits and a run. Brendon Roberts had four RBIs, including a three-run double in the second inning and Baker also hit a double.
Also during the first game, Dr. Randol's third baseman Drake Borschowa collided with a teammate while trying to field a pop-up and suffered a knee injury, Horning said. Borshowa was taken by ambulance to Bay Area Hospital, but was back in the dugout before the second game ended watching his teammates, and Horning said he hopes the injury is minor enough that Borschowa will be able to return to pitch during the state tournament.
Horning said the league title has been especially impressive for North Coos since the Waterfront has a full 18-player roster and in nearly every doubleheader of the season he has started every player in uniform in at least one of the two games.
“We did it with a large roster of kids,” Horning said of his efforts to start all the different players, something not all coaches in the division do. “Hopefully that gives them confidence and they develop.”
The Legion A State Tournament starts July 25 at Clyde Allen Field.
First Game
North Coos 11, Dr. Randol's 1
Dr. Randol's;010;00;—;1;2;3
North Coos;540;02;—;11;7;1
Colby Greer and Samuel Gaustaferro; August Baker and Seth Cheser. 2B—NC: Baker, Mane Freeman, Brendon Roberts.
Second Team
North Coos 5, Dr. Randol's 4
Dr. Randol's;310;000;0;—;4;5;0
North Coos;002;003;x;—;5;8;0
Dakota Percell, Peyton Williams (4), Austin Anderson (5), Rylan Wattkins (6), Kolby Narkiewicz (6) and Austin Luzier; Kyle Barnes, Mane Freeman (4) and Ian Spalding. 2B—DR: Narkiewicz, Dawson Tolliver; NC: Jake Simmons, Jayden Frank 2, Dallas McGill.