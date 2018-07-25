NORTH BEND — Wednesday’s American Legion State Tournament opener for the North Coos Waterfront went as most games have this summer: stellar pitching and opportunistic offense result in victory.
Mane Freeman was dominant for 5 1-3 innings, followed by a similarly dominant 1 2-3 innings from Jayden Frank, and North Coos consistently added runs in a 5-0 shutout win at Clyde Allen Field. North Coos will face league rival Dr. Randol’s at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
“I saw a (Klamath) Falls team that played well and kept it in a spot where if we made some mistakes in there and they made some plays it was gonna be a tie ballgame,” North Coos coach Brad Horning said. “They kept that where it needed to be and luckily Mane just kept pitching well and we just kept playing well.”
Freeman has been solid going all the way back into the spring and the high school season. With a solid fastball and a sharp, nasty curveball, Freeman never ran in to trouble on Wednesday.
He pitched around a leadoff walk in the first and a leadoff single in the second, and was nearly unhittable until he left in the sixth. In the third, Freeman wiggled out of a two-on, two-out jam after Kaden Wood walked and Cooper Hamilton singled past a diving Lucas Moe at third.
But Freeman stranded them where they stood when Austin Ericson grounded into a fielder's choice, Frank flipping to Brylee Anderson at second for the final out.
“Mane was dealing today,” Moe said. “He was an ace. Straight ace.”
Offensively, North Coos got all it needed in the first inning and kept adding.
With one out, Brendon Roberts and Frank were both hit by pitches from Klamath Falls starter Devon Monteith and moved up on a wild pitch. Then Dallas McGill lined one into center field but right at Ericson. Roberts, though, didn’t tag and try to score on the play, forcing Moe to come up with a hit. He did, lining his first of three singles up the middle that went in and out of the glove of diving Klamath Falls shortstop Zack Gibson behind second base.
“I’ve been really focusing on slowing everything down that I do and just keeping it simple,” Moe said of his big day at the plate.
Roberts came home on Moe's single, then Frank scored from third on a wild pitch to double the lead at 2-0.
North Coos added another in the third when Roberts laid down a perfect bunt up the third base line that Cade Fanning let roll, hoping it would go foul. It didn’t, and Roberts was safe on first. He scored when McGill hit a slicing deep fly ball that started toward right center, but it hooked back toward dead center and landed at the base of the wall.
In the fourth, Seth Cheser led off with a walk and stood on second after a quality bunt from Anderson, who was safe at first. Jake Simmons then walked to load the bases. With one out, Frank grounded into a 6-4 fielder’s choice, but Cheser scored easily from third for a 4-0 lead.
Meanwhile, with Freeman cruising and having just struck out Fanning in the fifth inning, Horning went to the hard-throwing Frank out of the bullpen. It wasn’t due to Freeman’s fatigue, as the righty certainly had some left in the tank. It was about pitch count. Freeman got his 5 1/3 innings in 84 pitches, giving him a chance to pitch later this weekend.
“We had a thought that if we could be 85 or less, then we wanted to do that,” Horning said. “And we did that today.”
Frank struck our four of the five batters he faced, to go with Freeman's seven strikeouts.
The Waterfront added another run in the seventh when Moe, who walked to reach for the fourth time on the day, scored on a sacrifice fly from pinch hitter Ian Spalding to provide the final scoring.
“Everyone, I felt, was really into the game,” Moe said. “Everyone was focused. Everyone was connected. We played as a team.”