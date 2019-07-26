North Coos begins defense of its Class A American Legion baseball state title on Saturday against the Central Point Comets at Roseburg’s Legion Field.
The Waterfront won the Area 4 North Division title this summer while Crater is the No. 2 representative from the Area 4 South Division behind the North Medford Mavericks.
North Coos and the Comets play at 4 p.m. Saturday in the third of four games in the eight-team, double-elimination tournament.
Alpenrose Dairy and Dr. Randol’s, the Area 4 North Division runner-up, meet at 10 a.m., followed by North Medford and the Stayton Bandits at 1 p.m. The final game has the La Grande Legends against host Roseburg Pepsi at 7 p.m.
The tournament continues through Wednesday, which is the only day teams might play two games.
On Sunday, North Coos will play the winner or loser of the La Grande-Roseburg Pepsi matchup. If North Coos plays Roseburg Pepsi, the game will be at 7 p.m., since that is the time slated for the Bottlecaps whether they win or lose their first game Saturday. If North Coos plays La Grande, the game would be at 1 p.m. Sunday.
The winner of the tournament advances to the Pacific Northwest regionals in Cody, Wyoming.