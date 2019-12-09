North Bend’s wrestling team had a great debut to the season when the Bulldogs finished third in a field that included a number of California and Oregon teams in the Battle at the Border in Crescent City, Calif., on Saturday.
“Our team wrestled with confidence,” North Bend coach Jeff Buskerud said.
North Bend got titles by Liam Buskerud at 160 pounds and Jacob Stroh at 182.
Ethan Ingram (126 pounds), Kaleb Hoffman (195) and Gabe Pollin (220) all lost in the championship match.
Third-place finishers for North Bend included Lucas Kougiulis (182 pounds), Jaron Hyatt (195) and Gabe Foltz (285).
Tyler Hayes was fourth at 120 pounds, while Dishawn Willis (120), Kevin Garcia (126), Derrick Bell (132, Kyler Ure (138), Tristan Stinson (145), Chance Kimball (160) and Keegan Jelinek (220) all placed fifth. Preston Giles (120) and Gabe Johnston (132) were sixth.
Molly Picatti was second for the girls at 135 pounds and Madalyn Hampel was third at 145.
“We are a young team with a few solid upperclassmen, including Jacob Stroh, Jake Siewell, Ethan Ingram and Liam Buskerud,” Jeff Buskerud said. “Our freshmen and sophomores also wrestled tough, with most placing in the tournament.
“We were competing against some tough California teams including (Del Norte), Eureka and Fortuna. Our team is working hard and improving every day. I am so proud of all of our team.”
North Bend next hosts the tough Coast Classic on Friday and Saturday, bringing in a number of top programs from around the state.
“We know that the Coast Classic will be a much harder road to earn a medal,” Buskerud said. “Many of the best teams in Oregon will be there from 6A to 3A. Many of these teams will bring the best wrestlers in each of the weight classes.”