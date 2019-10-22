North Bend will induct the newest class to its Hall of Fame on Friday night before the Bulldogs face Ridgeview in their Hall of Fame game.
The hall of fame ceremony will start at 5:30 p.m.
This year’s class includes stars from across the sports spectrum.
The class includes:
Pat Craig, a 1988 graduate who played football and was a three-time district champion and two-time state champion for North Bend in wrestling and went on to be a standout for the University of Oregon, placing four times in the Pac-10 and qualifying for the NCAA tournament four times.
Rocky Murray, a 1991 graduate who was a basketball player and stood out in baseball, helping the Bulldogs reach the state championship game his senior year, when he was the league MVP. He went on to pitch for Washington State University.
Denise Green, who graduated in 2007 and played volleyball and competed in track and field, but did her best work in swimming, where she was an eight-time individual state champion and five-time relay champion for the Bulldogs and went on to swim for Boise State University.
David Haasl, who graduated in 1956 and was involved in various activities including the National Honor Society and student council. After attending Gonzaga University, he began a long career that included working at Boeing and consulting on problems or teaching fault tree analysis to clients including NASA, the U.S. Air Force, Army and Navy and other high-level government agencies.
The back-to-back state champion boys cross country teams from 2006 and 2007, a group that included Spenser Lynass, Trevor Berrian, Steven Garboden, Sam Lynass, Dan Flora, Zach Reichenberger and Travis Berrian. The team, which was coached by Tracy Heley, also was champion in the classroom with a perfect 4.0 grade-point average.