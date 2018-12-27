North Bend’s swim team used a bunch of top-four finishes to sweep the team titles in the Newport Invitational on Friday.
North Bend’s girls scored 292 points, to easily beat runner-up Tillamook (211) in the 11-team meet. The Bulldogs scored 340 points in the boys meet, 26 more than host Newport. North Bend had the top coed score by 180 points (632-452) over Newport.
The Bulldogs won the titles with just two individual winners. Bella Jones took the girls butterfly in 1:02.18 and Craig Hoefs won the boys breaststroke in 1:08.89.
But depth carried the Bulldogs.
For the girls, Natalie Cheal was second (2:08.32) and Angie Allman third (2:16.68) in the 200 freestyle; Jones was second (2:21.46) and Makenna Roberts third (2:28.57) in the individual medley; Helen Witharm was fourth in the 50 freestyle (27.53); Kristina Powley was third behind Jones in the butterfly (1:15.74); Annika Strasman was third in the 100 freestyle (1:00.51); Allman was second in the 500 freestyle (5:56.59); Strasman was second (1:04.10) and Cheal fourth (1:06.81) in the backstroke; and Roberts was second in the breaststroke (1:16.41).
For the boys, Hoefs was second (1:56.88) and Logan Lampe fourth (2:04.05) in the 200 freestyle; Gavyn Tatge was third (2:11.59) and Zachary Holt fourth (2:13.61) in the individual medley; Mavrick Macalino second (23.87) and Andy Ku fourth (24.62) in the 50 freestyle; Tucker Hood was third in the butterfly (59.36); Macalino was second in the 100 freestyle (51.63); Tatge was third in the 500 freestyle (5:06.34); Lampe was second (1:00.35) and Ku fourth (1:06.42) in the backstroke; and Holt was third behind Hoefs in the breaststroke (1:08.56).
North Bend’s boys also won the medley relay, with the team of Tatge, Hoefs, Macalion and Adam Wood finishing in 1:44.79. Tatge, Hood, Hoefs and Macalino won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:34.83.
North Bend’s girls won the 400 freestyle relay, with Witharm, Cheal, Roberts and Jones finishing in 3:55.48.
North Bend also finished in the top three in all the relays the Bulldogs didn’t win.