A trio of North Bend players earned all-league recognition in voting by the Midwestern League’s basketball coaches.
Abby Holling and Makoa Matthews were honorable mention picks for the girls and Garrison Mateski was an honorable mention selection for the boys.
The league’s top teams, Churchill and Crater, took the top honors.
For the girls, Churchill sophomore Dani Starr was the player of the year and the Lancers’ Terry Harrison coach of the year.
For the boys, Crater junior Nate Bittle was player of the year and the coach of the year honor was shared by Churchill’s Kelly Bokn and Crater’s Chris Schmerbach.
The rest of the girls first team was Willamette’s Natalie Willoughby, Crater’s McKenzie Hirsch, Thurston’s Megan Miller, Ashland’s Jayd Sollinger, North Eugene’s Reice Newell and Churchill’s Tiara Bolden.
For the boys, the Churchill trio of Brian Goracke, Silas Bennion and Samaje Morgan were on the first team, along with Crater’s Bittle and Kruger Edwards. The others were Willamette’s Luke Smith, Springfield’s Trey Bryant and North Eugene’s Cameron Parks.
Midwestern League Girls
Player of the Year: Dani Starr, Churchill
Coach of the Year: Terry Harrison, Churchill
First Team — Dani Starr, soph, Churchill; Natalie Willoughby, sr, Willamette; McKenzie Hirsch, soph, Crater; Megan Miller, jr, Thurston; Jayd Sollinger, jr, Ashland; Reice Newell, jr, North Eugene; Tiara Bolden, jr, Churchill.
Second Team — Natalie Elstone, sr, Churchill; Averie Young, sr, Crater; Stella Scott, soph, Churchill; Nina Munson, sr, Ashland; Iyonna Lee, jr, Willamette.
Third Team — Sophie Elstone, sr, Churchill; Presley Robison, sr, Crater; Andrea Flores, sr, Eagle Point; Makenzie Crawford, sr, Willamette; Kayana Woodard, sr, Crater; Emily Bradley, jr, Thurston.
Honorable Mention — Aby Holling, sr, North Bend; Laila Barraza, sr, North Eugene; Alexi Morgan, fr, Springfield; Rivers Richardson, soph, Churchill; Riyen Kauffman, soph, Springfield; Hailey Williams, jr, Thurston; Makoa Matthews, sr, North Bend; Hope Rousseau, jr, Churchill; Lena Evans, fr, Willamette; Taylor Manley, jr, North Eugene; Taryn Dance, jr, Crater; Kendyl Abel, jr, Ashland; Kierssa Hogan, jr, Eagle Point; Hailey Burchum, jr, Eagle Point; Alyssa Swanson, sr, Eagle Point; Whitney Young, sr, Willamette.
Midwestern League Boys
Player of the Year: Nathan Bittle, Crater
Coaches of the Year: Kelly Bokn, Churchill, and Chris Schmerbach, Crater
First Team — Nate Bittle, jr, Crater; Brian Goracke, sr, Churchill; Silas Bennion, jr, Churchill; Samaje Morgan, soph, Churchill; Kruger Edwards, sr, Crater; Luke Smith, jr, Willamette; Trey Bryant, jr, Springfield; Cameron Parks, sr, North Eugene.
Second Team — Evan Pia, sr, Churchill; Hunter Chubb, jr, Crater; Joe Brown, sr, Willamette; Marcell Hill, sr, Springfield; Nate Duke, sr, North Eugene; Jake Newell, soph, Thurston; Finn Hilden, jr, Ashland.
Third Team — Isaiaha Wallace, sr, Churchill; Jayden Vranes, sr, Crater; Jose Yanez, jr, Willamette; Nate Whitlock, sr, Ashland; Santiino Stranieri, sr, Thurston; Logan Esquibol, sr, Eagle Point.
Honorable Mention — Garrison Mateski, sr, North Bend; Dylan Carson, sr, Churchill; Brayden Ray, jr, Crater; Brennan DeGarmo, sr, North Eugene; Elisha Thompson, sr, Willamette; Quinton Gelbrigh, sr, Eagle Point.