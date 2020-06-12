Now that the school year has ended and schools can reopen their athletic facilities, North Bend’s sports teams are returning to volunteer workouts starting this week.
Athletic director Mike Forrester outlined conditions in a lengthy Facebook post on Friday and said in a phone interview that it’s up to the coaches and students to follow those guidelines.
“Our big goal is to keep people safe and do the best we can to keep people from getting sick,” Forrester said.
“We’re excited that we got permission to do it. Our coaches need to hold up their end of the deal and make sure we are all following protocols and keeping kids safe. If we aren’t doing it, we are going to have to stop.”
The school district is following guidelines from the Oregon Department of Education, Oregon Health Authority and Oregon School Activities Association.
All programs were required to put together facilities programs for cleaning facilities and equipment.
In addition, the programs will be using no-touch thermometers to check the temperatures of the athletes and will have ample hand sanitizer available. Also, a questionnaire will be filled out that all athletes must fill out every day. That paperwork will be turned in weekly to keep track of which athletes were in practices each day.
Only coaches and athletes will be allowed at practices. Coaches will wear masks when they are in close proximity with their athletes.
As per OSAA guidelines, water stations will not be used. Athletes are encouraged to bring their own water bottles to practice.
Also, groups within practices will be limited to five or 10 students per group, and the groups need to stay the same all week.
The biggest challenge, Forrester said, will be the social distancing among the athletes.
“They have to stay 6 feet apart and can’t hug each other,” he said, adding that they probably are going to want to give high-5s or fist bumps after not spending time together for the past few months.
There are no plans to compete with other schools in any sports this summer, and the teams likely won’t even scrimmage, Forrester said.
“We simply are giving our student athletes a chance to begin the process of getting back into shape and to work on some basic skills in their sports,” he said.
Starting this week, the football and cheer teams will practice Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. while the boys and girls soccer teams will practice Monday and Wednesday from 8 to 10 a.m. Volleyball will practice on Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon and the girls basketball team will practice from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday through Friday, but with a completely different group of girls each day.
People with questions about the practices can contact Forrester by phone at 541-751-7159.
While the current practice plans are limited, Forrester is optimistic of the chance for sports to return this fall.
“I think we are going to have a fall sports season,” he said. “I don’t know if it’s going to start on time.
“I think it’s huge, not only for our athletes. I think it’s really important for our community. I know our community wants to come out and support the kids.”