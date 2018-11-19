North Bend had a pair of teams finish fourth for Class 5A in the academic all-state program for the fall sports season. Marshfield and Coquille each also had a team finish in the top 10 in their classifications.
North Bend was fourth in football, finishing with a 3.09 grade point average, while Marshfield was 10th in Class 4A (3.09).
North Bend also was fourth in boys soccer (3.41).
Coquille was ninth in volleyball for Class 2A (3.61).
The Oregon School Activities Association’s academic all-state program is sponsored by OnPoint Community Credit Union, which also sponsors the various OSAA state championships.
Other teams with at least a 3.0 grade point average, listed by school, included
Bandon: Volleyball (3.52), boys cross country (3.23).
Brookings-Harbor: Volleyball (3.52), boys soccer (3.51), girls soccer (3.32).
Coquille: Boys soccer (3.46), girls soccer (3.08).
Marshfield: Volleyball (3.59), boys soccer (3.10), girls soccer (3.54), boys cross country (3.25), girls cross country (3.42).
Myrtle Point: Boys soccer (with Coquille) (3.46), girls soccer (with Coquille) (3.08).
North Bend: Volleyball (3.52), girls soccer (3.59), boys cross country (3.39), girls cross country (3.75).
Reedsport: Volleyball (3.04).
Siuslaw: Volleyball (3.16), boys cross country (3.32), girls cross country (3.53).