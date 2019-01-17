NORTH BEND — The North Bend swim team knocked off a pair of Class 6A programs on Wednesday, beating visiting North Medford and South Medford at North Bend Municipal Pool.
North Bend’s boys scored 162 points, while North Medford had 98 and South Medford 30.
North Bend’s girls scored 134 points, to 105 for South Medford and 59 for North Medford.
The Bulldogs won most of the individual events and the girls took two of the three relays while the boys won one.
Logan Lampe led a tight 1-2-3 sweep for the Bulldogs in the 200 freestyle, finishing in 2:00.48, just ahead of teammates Adam Wood (2:00.55) and Tucker Hood (2:01.28). Lampe also won the backstroke.
Kenneth Shepherd won the 200 individual medley, Mavrick Macalino took the 100 freestyle, Gavyn Tatge won the 500 freestyle and Craig Hoefs took the breaststroke.
Tatge, Holt, Macalino and Shepherd also teamed to win the medley relay.
For the girls, Bella Jones won the individual medley and butterfly. Natalie Cheal took the 200 freestyle, Makenna Roberts took the 500 freestyle and Annika Strasman won the backstroke.
Strasman, Roberts, Cheal and Jones teamed to win the medley relay and Cheal, Strasman, Jones and Rebecca Witharm took the 200 freestyle relay.