NORTH BEND — The camaraderie of swimming was never on display more truly during the season-opening Civil War swim meet between Marshfield and host North Bend on Wednesday than at the very end of the meet, when swimmers from both teams surrounded the final finisher in the last relay, cheering the Marshfield swimmer to the finish line.
North Bend's Charlise Stark competes in the 100-yard freestyle during a meet against Marshfield in North Bend.
The event capped a meet that saw veteran and deep North Bend squads beat the Pirates as leaders from both squads looked ahead with excitement toward the rest of the year.
“We’ve got new swimmers and they are doing very good,” said North Bend’s Bella Jones, who won a pair of events and helped the Bulldogs to two relay wins.
That group includes several talented freshmen who are veterans of the club swim scene and some brand new swimmers who Jones and the other veterans are trying to help get up to speed.
“We have new swimmers, who are improving every day,” Jones said. “I feel like a mom who is seeing them all improve. I’m a proud mom.”
Marshfield’s Kady Cooley had the same feeling, because she has played a big role in Marshfield having its largest team in several seasons.
“We did a lot of recruiting,” said Cooley, who had one of Marshfield’s wins when she finished first in the 500 freestyle. “I’m a captain. I wanted to leave a big team behind. I love this team. They’re my family.”
The Pirates and Bulldogs both have about 40 swimmers this year. Marshfield coach Kathe McNutt said this is probably one of the five biggest teams Marshfield has had during her long tenure as head coach.
The newcomers for the Pirates, like the Bulldogs, include a mix of talented freshmen and a few swimmers who have never competed in high school.
“We’ve got a lot of talent,” McNutt said. “And I have some kids I’m teaching to swim.”
That’s exciting for Cooley.
“Everyone is doing so well,” she said.
In fact, Cooley’s mood was so good that she was able to quickly get over a mistake that led to her swimming an extra 50 yards in her winning 500 freestyle.
“I’m way too happy to be upset,” she said.
Cooley’s mood was shared by Zach Randle, who won the 500 freestyle for Marshfield’s boys and is another senior captain for the Pirates.
Randle said the first meet was important for the new Pirates to get their feet wet in the sport, so to speak.
“It makes me happy,” Randle said. “How much effort they are putting into this brings joy to me.”
Craig Hoefs, one of several standouts for North Bend, said the team aspect is his favorite part of high school swimming.
“I’m trying to make this year a lot more fun,” he said.
Last year, the Bulldogs were getting used to a new coach in Bruce Rasmussen. Now that the team has adjusted to Rasmussen, Hoefs is excited to see the team come together more.
Both coaches were excited by what they saw on the opening day.
“We’ve got some typical stuff we’ve got to work on yet, but as far as the swimmer effort, I couldn’t be happier,” Rasmussen said. “A lot of the swimmers, because they swam in club, were better than their best times from last year.”
McNutt had similar thoughts.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do, but that’s OK,” she said. “I’m excited about this group.”
As far the action in the pool, North Bend’s girls won 94-76 and the boys beat the Pirates 114-56.
Hoefs won the 200 individual medley (2 minutes and 14.14 seconds) and the 100 breaststroke (1:03.61).
Mavrick Macalino won the 100 butterfly (1:03.21) and 100 backstroke (1:03.24). Adam Wood took both the 100 freestyle (53.83) and 200 freestyle (2:02.77).
Divenson Willis, back from a year on the wrestling team, took the 50 freestyle in 24.99 and was second to Wood in the 100 freestyle (57.91).
North Bend also swept the relays. Macalino, Hoefs, Tucker Hood and Wood won the 200 medley relay (1:47.65). Willis, Trenton Parrott, Tyler Hill and Zachary Holt took the 200 freestyle relay (1:48.50) and Hoefs, Hood, Wood and Macalino took the 400 freestyle relay (3:38.61).
Randle had Marshfield’s only boys win, taking the 500 freestyle in 5:37.72. He also was second to Wood in the 200 freestyle.
North Bend’s girls won seven of the 11 events.
Jones took the butterfly (1:03.21) and 200 freestyle (2:06.34). Natalie Cheal finished first in the individual medley (2:22.68) and backstroke (1:05.94). Makenna Roberts won the breaststroke (1:17.23).
The group of Cheal, Roberts, Jones and Rebecca Witharm took the medley relay (2:01.49) and the same group took the 400 freestyle relay (4:02.32).
Marshfield’s wins came from Cooley in the 500 freestyle (5:57.85), Mira Matthews in the 50 freestyle (27.18), Jamee Bowers in the 100 freestyle (1:04.18) and the group of Matthews, Cooley, Paige Kirchner and Isabelle Hale in the 200 freestyle relay (1:56.37).
North Bend is back in action Friday in the Springfield Invitational. Marshfield will be home next Thursday and the Bulldogs host the Pirates and other teams next Saturday in the annual North Bend Invitational.