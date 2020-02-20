North Bend’s girls swim team came agonizingly close to the Midwestern League title on Saturday, finishing second to Springfield by a half point.
Coach Bruce Rasmussen encouraged the swimmers to put that frustration in the background as they prepare for the Class 5A state meet on Friday and Saturday at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton.
“They were tight coming away from that half-point loss,” Rasmussen said. “I had to get them to shake it off and let it go.
“We’ve got to move on.”
Though North Bend only got one of the two league titles — the boys won easily — the Bulldogs have a shot at two trophies at the state meet.
Rasmussen said the team is in the right mindset for a good performance at state.
“They are relaxed now,” he said. “I am thinking PRs galore.
“We just have to have some good performances.”
The Bulldogs aren’t likely to win either state title, but the boys have a great chance to finish second behind powerful West Albany.
The girls need to swim well in the preliminaries and likely have some swimmers move up several spots from their seeding to get one of the four trophies. The race for the title appears to be a three-team battle between Crescent Valley, Silverton and Churchill, which finished third in the Midwestern League meet behind Springfield and North Bend but have two powerful relays that are seeded first, a big boost since relays count for double points.
Based on the seedings after the district meets last weekend, North Bend’s girls are projected to score in six of the 11 events, including both the medley and 400-yard freestyle relays. The latter could be the team’s best event, with the quartet of Makenna Roberts, Rebecca Witharm, Natalie Cheal and Bella Jones seeded second behind Churchill.
Jones also is seeded to place in both the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly and Cheal is seeded to place in both the 200 individual medley and butterfly. Roberts is seeded to place in the 500 freestyle.
The boys are only seeded to score in five events, but because they have higher seeds and are strong in two relays, they are projected to score more points than the girls.
North Bend is seeded first in the medley relay — the group of Mavrick Macalino, Zachary Holt, Tucker Hood and Craig Hoefs set a school record at the district meet — and second in the 400 freestyle relay — with Holt, Macalino, Hoefs and Adam Wood.
Hoefs is seeded second in the breaststroke after twice breaking his own school record in the district meet, and also second in the individual medley.
Macalino and Hood both are seeded to place in the butterfly and Holt has a chance to make the finals in both the individual medley and breaststroke, while Hood could make the final in the 500 freestyle.
The Bulldogs also have a chance to make the final in the 200 freestyle relay.
In all, between individual qualifiers and relay members and alternates, North Bend is sending 20 swimmers to state.
CLASS 4A-3A-2A-1A: Marshfield is sending 18 total swimmers to state and has high hopes for a number of them to make it to the finals and score.
“I’m excited,” coach Kathe McNutt said. “We had a strong meet at districts,
“We’ve got a lot of young kids. It’s going to be a great experience.”
Marshfield’s girls are seeded third in the 200 freestyle relay and fourth in the 400 freestyle relay, both with the group of Kady Cooley, Kally Haynes, Paige Kirchner and Mira Matthews. Cooley could make the final in both the 200 and 500 freestyle and Matthews is seeded to advance in both the 50 and 100 freestyle.
The top seeding for Marshfield is the boys 400 freestyle relay, where the quartet of Aaron Hutchins, Robert Kliewer, Jack Waddington and Zach Randle is seeded second after improving their season best by 11 seconds at the district meet.
“They just got so fired up,” McNutt said.
The same group is seeded sixth in the 200 freestyle relay.
Randle is seeded third and Hutchins fifth in the 200 freestyle. Randle also is seeded fourth in the 500 freestyle and Hutchins fourth in the breaststroke.
McNutt also has hopes that Kliewer will make the final in the individual medley, after a big improvement at the district meet, and in the breaststroke — he is just outside the top six in each event.
“Overall, it’s going to be a great experience for the group,” McNutt said.
The Class 5A swimmers will be in the pool first each day, with the prelims starting at 9 a.m. Friday and the finals beginning at 8:15 a.m. Saturday.
The Class 4A-3A-2A-1A is last each day, starting the preliminaries at 6:30 p.m. Friday and the finals at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Admission for each session each day is $8 for adults and $5 for students.