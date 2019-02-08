EUGENE — North Bend’s swim team had a strong opening day in qualifying at the Midwestern League meet in Eugene on Friday.
The boys were in good shape to take the team title when all the scoring and state qualifying comes on Saturday while the North Bend girls appeared to be in a good battle with Springfield for the team title.
The winner in each race advances to the Class 5A state meet, as well as any swimmers who finish among the eight fastest times for non-winners from the district meets around the state this weekend.
North Bend had a pair of boys and a pair of girls post top qualifying times Friday.
For the boys, Kenneth Shepherd had the top time in the 200-yard freestyle and teammate Gavyn Tatge was best in the 200 individual medley.
For the girls, Bella Jones earned the top seed in the 200 freestyle and Makenna Roberts in the 500 freestyle.
North Bend also had a number of others earn top-four seeds.
For the boys, Zachary Holt earned the No. 2 seed in both the breaststroke and individual medley. No. 3 seeds are Craig Hoefs (breaststroke), Tatge (backstroke) and Shepherd (100 freestyle). Logan Lampe (backstroke), Adam Wood (200 freestyle) and Mavrick Macalino (50 freestyle) all posted the fourth fastest times in their events Friday.
For North Bend’s girls, Jones (butterfly), Roberts (breaststroke), Natalie Cheal (individual medley) and Annika Strasman (backstroke) all had the second-best times Friday. Cheal is the No. 3 seed in the butterfly and Strasman in the 50 freestyle and Helen Witharm is seeded fourth in both the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle.
The meet continues Saturday morning at Willamalane Pool.