BEAVERTON — North Bend’s boys and girls swimming teams had strong days in qualifying at the Class 5A state meet Friday, with both in line to take trophies in their first year at the classification.
The North Bend boys have a shot at the title after all three relay teams posted the second-best qualifying times. Relays count double when all the team scoring is compiled Saturday.
The group of Logan Lampe, Zachary Holt, Tucker Hood and Adam Wood posted the second best time in the medley relay and the group of Gavyn Tatge, Mavrick Macalino, Craig Hoefs and Kenneth Shepherd qualified second in both freestyle relays.
North Bend also had a number of individual qualifiers as the Bulldogs try to keep up with West Albany and Springfield in the team race.
Hoefs was third and Holt fourth in the breaststroke. Tatge was fourth and Lampe fifth in the backstroke and Tatge was fifth and Holt sixth in the individual medley.
Shepherd had the fourth best time in the 200 freestyle.
North Bend might need a few of those swimmers to move up, or may need to win a relay, to take the team title. West Albany is the top seed in both freestyle relays and Springfield in the medley relay.
North Bend’s girls do have a relay with a top seed, after Annika Strasman, Helen Witharm, Natalie Cheal and Bella Jones had the best time in the 400 freestyle relay Friday.
Like the boys, North Bend’s girls advanced all three relays to the finals. Strasman, Cheal, Jones and Makenna Roberts qualified third in the medley relay and the group of Witharm, Roberts, Madison Trenner and Angie Allman qualified sixth in the 200 freestyle relay.
Jones was second in the 200 freestyle and fourth in the butterfly. Cheal was third in both the individual medley and butterfly. Roberts was fourth in the 500 freestyle and Strasman was fourth in the backstroke.
That gives North Bend’s girls a lot of opportunities for points, though Crescent Valley is favored and West Albany had the top times in both the medley and 200 freestyle relays, which put that squad of Bulldogs in position for second in the team race.
Interestingly, while North Bend moved up from Class 4A this year, West Albany moved down from Class 6A. Bend, which swept the Class 5A titles last, is now in Class 6A.
Crescent Valley was second in the women’s team race last year, while North Bend was the Class 4A state champion.
The state meet is being held for the first time at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center after an issue with the facility at Mount Hood Community College in Greshman made that pool unusable this winter.