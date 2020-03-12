For the second time this school year, North Bend had a state champion team for academics.
The Bulldogs’ boys swim team topped all others in Class 5A with its 3.73 grade point average. In the fall, North Bend’s girls soccer team was tops for Class 5A and tied for the best of all classifications.
North Bend also ranked seventh in girls basketball with their 3.77 GPA and eighth in girls swimming (3.64).
Myrtle Point’s boys ranked second for Class 2A basketball teams with a 3.73 grade point average.
Marshfield had the top Class 4A team for dance and drill, but the Upbeats weren’t considered state champions because all classifications are treated as one for that sport. Marshfield was seventh overall (3.68). Similarly, North Bend, Marshfield and Coquille all were in the top 10 for their respectively classifications in cheerleading, which is considered one activity.
Marshfield’s boys swim team ranked eighth in Class 4A-3A-2A-1A with its 3.53 grade point average.
Coquille’s girls, who finished fourth in the Class 2A state tournament, ranked eighth with a 3.70 GPA.
Eight South Coast schools had at least one team with a grade point average over 3.0. Those that weren’t in the top 10 are listed here:
Bandon: Boys basketball (3.19), girls basketball (3.27),
Brookings-Harbor: Boys basketball (3.18),
Coquille: Boys basketball (3.29), cheerleading (3.34).
Marshfield: Boys basketball (3.34), girls basketball (3.29), girls swimming (3.45), wrestling (3.04), cheerleading (3.35).
Myrtle Point: Girls basketball (3.67),
North Bend: Boys basketball (3.26), wrestling (3.08), cheerleading (3.36).
Reedsport: Girls basketball (3.32), girls swimming (3.17)
Siuslaw: Boys basketball (3.12), girls basketball (3.30), girls swimming (with Reedsport, 3.17), wrestling (3.07)