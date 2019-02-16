BEAVERTON — North Bend’s swimming teams finished off their first Class 5A state meet with a bang Saturday at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center when the girls raced to a victory in the final relay and the boys just missed repeating the feat.
Those results, along with strong efforts throughout the day, resulted in North Bend bringing both third-place trophies back to the South Coast.
“I couldn’t be any more proud of these kids,” first-year North Bend coach Bruce Rasmussen said. “They are just wonderful.
“It was good all the way around. I am hap-hap-happy.”
The capper was the girls relay.
Annika Strasman, Helen Witharm, Natalie Cheal and Bella Jones just edged out Crescent Valley for the title, finishing in 3 minutes, 46.60 seconds (.03 faster than the Raiders and more than 2 seconds faster than the Bulldogs swam in the prelims Friday.
“I can’t believe I finished my career with a win in the 400 relay,” said Witharm, the only senior in the group. “That was awesome.”
North Bend had come in as the top seed and needed a good finish to ensure third place in the team race.
“It was a lot of pressure, but we knew we could do it,” Cheal said. “I went faster than I ever thought I could.”
Strasman said that’s what she encouraged all her teammates to do in the race.
“We were all tired and we all had a ton of races,” she said. “At the end, I was like, ‘Let’s leave it all in the pool. I don’t want anyone to be able to get out of the pool without help.”
As North Bend swimmers had done in so many events throughout the day, the Bulldogs rose to the occasion.
“I let all my anger out,” said Jones, who had a poor day, by her standards. “I was not happy with the (butterfly) and the 200 free and the first relay.
“You’ve got to race.”
North Bend had good finishes throughout the day, but Crescent Valley overwhelmed the competition, finishing with 79 points, to 49 for West Albany and 41 for North Bend. Churchill, which had a chance to catch the Bulldogs for fourth in the final relay, finished with 31.
The Bulldogs had started with a fourth-place finish in the medley relay with the group of Jones, Cheal, Strasman and Makenna Roberts.
Then Cheal finished second in the 200 freestyle behind Crescent Valley’s Paula Lomonaco. Jones had hoped to win and go faster than her time of 2:00.50.
Cheal was third in the individual medley (2:15.25) and then she and Jones finished fourth and sixth in the butterfly, in 1:00.13 and 1:01.01.
Roberts was fifth in the 500 freestyle and the group of Roberts, Madison Trenner, Angie Allman and Witharm finished sixth in the 200 freestyle relay. Strasman raced to third place in the backstroke to set up the final relay.
Given that North Bend had just moved up to Class 5A and West Albany was just down from Class 6A, the Bulldogs were happy with their overall finish.
“I’m really happy about that,” Cheal said. “I didn’t know how we would do in 5A this year.”
“I’m not very happy with my individual events, but I’m happy with the whole team,” Jones added.
The boys had a shot at the team title, but were out-pointed by Springfield, which had 53 points, and West Albany, which had 48. North Bend had 44.
In the final relay, the North Bend group of Mavrick Macalino, Kenneth Shepherd, Gavyn Tatge and Craig Hoefs dropped nearly two full seconds, finishing in 3:20.63. It wasn’t quite fast enough to top West Albany, but it was a good finish for the meet.
“It’s a good last year,” said Shepherd, who joined Lampe as the only seniors on the relay. “We did really good. I was happy.
“It was a good way to go out.”
“I’m very excited,” added Lampe. “The entire team did good. I’m glad for 5A we’re carrying home hardware.”
North Bend had hoped to keep up with Springfield and West Albany with its numerous individual qualifiers for the finals, but the Bulldogs didn’t get the victories the other two teams did.
Still, they had strong efforts.
Lampe, Zachary Holt, Tucker Hood and Adam Wood opened with a second-place finish in the medley relay, dropping almost two seconds from the prelims to finish in 1:42.03.
Shepherd was fourth in the 200 freestyle, matching his prelim time (1:49.61).
Tatge was fourth (2:04.58) and Holt fifth (2:04.59) in the individual medley, each dropping significant time and moving up a spot from their seed after the preliminaries.
Tatge, Macalino, Hoefs and Shepherd were fifth in the 200 freestyle relay a day after setting the school record in the event. Then Tatge finished fourth (54.34) and Lampe fifth (56.27) as both improved in the backstroke.
In the event before the final, Hoefs improved his school record in the breaststroke (1:00.56) to finish third, just in front of Holt (1:00.78).