North Bend, Marshfield and Reedsport all take part Saturday in the annual North Bend Invitational swim meet, a good early season meet that gives an opportunity for the swimmers to get good racing experience with preliminaries and finals in most events.
The meet, which will include nine schools, starts at 9:30 a.m. with preliminaries for all events except the relays and the 500 freestyle.
The finals will begin in the afternoon, with a championship heat and consolation heat in each event.
Teams get up to four swimmers per individual event, which is good for schools with big teams like North Bend and Marshfield. Teams also are allowed two teams for each relay.
In addition to the South Coast teams, schools in the meet include Ashland, Grants Pass, Henley, Hidden Valley, Mazama and Roseburg.
Marshfield also hosts Reedsport, Ashland and Crater at Mingus Park in a four-way meet Friday, starting at 4 p.m.