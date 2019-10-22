NORTH BEND — It was not the homecoming the Bulldogs were hoping for.
After a season of playing home games at North Bend Middle School while a portion of the high school gymnasium needed to be repaired from water damage, Tuesday night marked the first volleyball game of the season at North Bend High School. But instead of a happy homecoming it was a frustrating finish for North Bend as Ashland came in and swept the Bulldogs 25-22, 26-24, 25-14.
North Bend's Olivia Knutson sets the ball Tuesday during a set against Ashland at North Bend High School
Untimely errors in the first two sets kept North Bend from being able to take or hold on to a lead. Mistakes mixed with a constant attack from Ashland’s Ania Farmer ultimately doomed North Bend.
“So I mean, obviously I come across a little frustrated right now only because there are so many of these little things to pick apart that would have been the difference,” said North Bend head coach Jessica Randle. “That was tough. There was so much positive to say about game one and two. Great effort but we’re really struggling to cover a tip. If I was a coach on the other team I would say tip to them. Tip to them.”
The 6-foot Farmer at middle blocker was able to hit as she pleased — whether a gentle tip or a ferocious spike — against the North Bend defense as she went on to record 24 kills on 27 attempts.
“She is for sure our offensive threat and I like to tell our setters to keep setting her, keep her in rhythm and she’s always super focused and she’s been doing a really good job this season,” said Ashland head coach Laura Morse. “A lot of the other middles in the league aren’t that tall so she’s kind of unstoppable at times.”
In the first set it was Farmer rolling early for the Grizzlies recording three kills in the first six points of the game. After Ashland built up a five-point lead, North Bend battled back with kills from Kait Randle and Chelsea Howard. Randle and Howard both finished with six kills while Abbie Kirby and Olivia Knutson had five apiece for the Bulldogs.
Trailing 22-21, North Bend recorded back-to-back hitting errors to help propel the Grizzlies to take the first set.
Ashland’s attack opened up in the second set but it was the North Bend defense coming up time and time again to force long rallies.
“That’s really positive and Isabelle is taking bombs, she and Kait both back there, they would full swing and we wouldn’t always pop them up but oftentimes we would do something with it,” said Jessica Randle. Kait Randle had 18 digs while Howard had 14, Knutson 12, Peck 10 and Sydney Wilson 10. The Bulldogs had 76 digs as a team.
The Bulldogs had a 16-14 second set lead before the Grizzlies put together a 7-0 run. North Bend came back and tied things up at 22, but Farmer finished the set with a kill for Ashland.
“Our defense was really good and that’s what we need to run our offense. My setters were just really setting me really well,” said Farmer. “So I was really just able to swing away and there wasn’t much of a block so I could kind of hit wherever I wanted to.”
After an early deficit for North Bend in the third set the Bulldogs rallied back before Ashland unloaded a 10-2 run as they completed the sweep.
With the loss, the road to the playoffs becomes more difficult for the Bulldogs. The top-four teams out of the Midwestern League make the playoffs and North Bend is currently sitting at fifth place. Instead of an automatic spot from league, the Bulldogs are hoping to get the playoff spot that is handed to the higher fifth-place team from either the Midwestern League or the Mid-Willamette Conference.
“Yesterday we were looking like we had playoff potential but we need to take one of these three (final) games,” said Jessica Randle. “This was the one that I was kind of the back of my head like, alright, this one is ours. Now we’re going to have to work. That’s all it is.”
North Bend finishes the season out on the road at fourth-place Thurston on Thursday and at home next Tuesday against league-leading Crater.