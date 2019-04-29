NORTH BEND — The North Bend softball team picked up a pair of big wins at home Saturday, sweeping Willamette 13-3 and 15-4 in a pair of Midwestern League game to enhance the Bulldogs’ chance of reaching the Class 4A playoffs.
“We’re starting to hit our stride hitting,” North Bend coach John Olson said after the Bulldogs scored 28 runs and pounded out 26 hits in the twin bill. “Our pitching is improving and our defense is improving.”
In other words, North Bend is playing well with the final three league doubleheaders coming up as the Bulldogs try to move up to fourth place in the league standings.
North Bend (5-5 in league) faces Willamette in a nonleague game in Eugene on Tuesday and visits North Eugene on Saturday for another league twin bill. The final two doubleheaders are at home, on May 11 against Thurston, which suffered its first league loss in a doubleheader split against fourth-place Churchill (7-5), and on May 16 against Ashland (4-8), which is just behind the Bulldogs in the standings.
“We just want to take care of business and see where she falls,” Olson said.
The Bulldogs did that Saturday.
“They were good wins,” Olson said.
In the opener, the Bulldogs scored five runs in the first inning to build a lead they never relinquished.
Maddie Finnigan had a three-run home run in the fourth inning and finished with three hits and four RBIs.
Kaitlyn Randle had two hits and three runs and Haley Snelgrove two hits and two runs. Hannah Robison had a double and an RBI.
And pitcher Saige Vaughn did a good job not giving up many free passes (walks or hit batters) while striking out four and giving up just five hits.
“It was one of her better performances,” Olson said.
In the second game, the Bulldogs continued their hot play at the plate.
Randle had four hits, including a double, and had two runs and two RBIs. Snelgrove had two hits and three runs. Gwen Hogewoning added two hits, two runs and two RBIs and Finnigan had two hits and an RBI.
North Bend got at least one hit and one run from all nine spots in the batting order in the second game.
“Our top four hitters, I think, were 18-for-33 in the doubleheader,” Olson said. “The bottom didn’t hit poorly either.”
Eliana White took her turn in the circle and pitched a three-hitter with three strikeouts and three walks.
“She threw strikes,” Olson said.
North Bend’s defense was steady throughout.
“We had one rough inning in the doubleheader,” Olson said. “We were able to overcome that.”