COOS BAY — The Coos County Meet, the state’s oldest annual high school track and field meet, came at its earliest point in the season yet, but that didn’t stop several athletes from posting outstanding marks.
North Bend swept the team titles Tuesday and got a meet record, too. Several athletes from other schools also had strong efforts on a pleasant evening at Prefontaine Track at Marshfield High School.
The meet record came early in the evening, when North Bend senior Ty Hampton unleashed the discus 168 feet, 1 inch, breaking the old meet record of 163-8 by Marshfield’s Dalton Milburn in 2012. Hampton came close to that mark on his first throw of the night and then had the big throw on his second. He had several other strong throws as well.
“I was a little surprised,” he said. “I was going into it not planning on throwing huge — just slow and consistent.”
But after his first throw was 163-3 — he said the technique felt right — he sped up a little on his second throw and broke the record.
“I knew the second throw was farther,” he said.
Hampton’s stronger event is generally considered to be the javelin, but his best mark in that event was 182-4, still easily better than everybody else — Marshfield’s Brian Place was second Tuesday with a throw of 152-10 — but quite a bit short of his season-opening effort of 198-11 at the Siuslaw Icebreaker.
That didn’t surprise the Bulldog standout, a past state champion in both throws.
“Saturday I had a hard throwing session,” he said. “I didn’t expect anything big today.”
Hampton was named the outstanding boys thrower of the meet and the Bulldogs swept all three of the major awards for the boys. Jonathan Chilcote was the outstanding runner and Teron Catanzaro the outstanding jumper.
Chilcote was the only boy to win two individual races on the track, sweeping the sprints. He ran a speedy time of 11.14 seconds into a slight headwind in the 100 and the finished in 22.91 in the 200, easily outpacing teammate Jake Posey in each race.
“I feel like I have a lot more potential than what I had tonight,” Chilcote said, adding that he’s looking forward to the season.
“I’m really excited,” he said. “I’m ecstatic.”
Chilcote would have had a third win in the 4x100 relay, but the Bulldogs were not able to make the last baton pass in the exchange zone, a common theme on a night when five of the seven boys and girls squads were disqualified.
Catanzaro won both the long jump and triple jump and added a victory in the high hurdles as well.
“I’m very happy, except for the long jump,” he said.
Catanzaro jumped 20-9 in the long jump, winning by a foot and a half over Posey, but had hoped for something closer to 22 feet. He was happier with his mark in the triple jump of 42-4 ¾, which was a personal best and nearly 2 feet better than Bandon’s Trevor Angove, and his winning time of 16.63 seconds in the high hurdles. Both the long jump and hurdles marks were almost as good as his career bests from last year.
Catanzaro also teamed with Martin Godinez, John Efraimson and Tyson Flitcroft to win the 4x400 relay and left the track holding his outstanding jumper plaque and four blue ribbons.
“That’s a first for me,” he said.
North Bend also got a win by Efraimson in the 400 (54.22) and by Kobe Johnson in the shot put (46-2).
Probably the other top individual mark for the boys came in the pole vault, where Marshfield’s Chase Howerton, jumping for the first time in practice or a meet this year, cleared 13 feet.
The Pirates won all three middle and long distance races — all by different runners. Jonathon Sampier won the 800 (2:09.40), Aaron Prince the 1,500 (4:24.27) and Gabe Delgado the 3,000 (9:49.22). Micah Tardie won the high jump for Marshfield, clearing 5-6.
Coquille’s Tucker Godfrey won the 300 hurdles (45.10) and Bandon was the only team to get around the track in the 4x100 relay, with the group of Wyatt Dyer, Will Freitag, Cayton Sinay and Jack Davis finishing in 48.65.
Powers had a pair of second-place finishers — David Pedrick in the 400 and Clancy Standley in the pole vault.
North Bend’s Chelsea Howard had the best overall day among the girls, winning three events, including a big personal best in the triple jump, and walking away with outstanding jumper honors.
Marshfield took the other two top awards, with Jazmin Chavez being named outstanding runner and Maddie Arzie outstanding thrower.
Howard won her specialty, the long jump, with a consistent set of jumps all around her winning mark of 17 feet, 4 ¼ inches.
She then raced to a win in the 100 (13.08) and followed that with her big jump on her sixth attempt of the triple jump, when she leaped 35-10 to pass Marshfield’s Elise Martin for the title in that event.
Howard almost got a fourth win, but Marshfield’s Ravyn Miranda held her off in the 200, Miranda finished in 27.61 and Howard in 27.72.
“I was super excited with the triple jump,” Howard said. “And the long jump was good. The mid-17s was where I wanted to be.”
She also was happy with the sprints, a narrow win over Miranda in the 100 and the close loss in the 200.
“Me and Ravyn have always been really close,” she said of their battles over the year. “I love racing against her.”
Chavez was the only girl to win two individual races, taking the 400 (1:02.00) and 800 (2:25.90), both with solid times.
“I was really happy with my 800 time,” she said. “When I finished I felt like I could have given a little more.”
It was her first time running the challenging 400-800 double.
Chavez also teamed with Charlie Dea, Bailey Wallack and Kaylee Delzotti to win the 4x400 relay in 4:26.67.
Arzie won the shot put with an effort of 33-10 ½ and the discus with a mark of 103-10, her first two county titles in her final county meet, something she was excited about.
“I was hoping for PRs,” Arzie said. “I’m just happy to contribute to the team score.”
Marshfield’s Khaley Aguilar, another senior, came close to a meet record in her specialty. The state pole vault champion got over the bar at 11-6, her best mark in the young season, and then moved it to 12-1, which would have been a new record, but wasn’t able to clear the bar.
“It was good,” Aguilar said. “I finally got a higher height for this season.
“I just couldn’t get the height for the meet record. I still have the Pre.”
Marshfield’s other big home meet, the Prefontaine Rotary Invitational, is next weekend, when Aguilar hopes to scale new heights.
Marshfield’s Martin, only a few weeks removed from helping the Marshfield Upbeats earn a state trophy in dance, won the high hurdles (17.27) and was close to winning the 300 hurdles until being passed by North Bend’s Brooklyn Garrigus on the final hurdle. Garrigus finished in 50.95.
North Bend also got field-event wins by Maya Cole in the javelin (104-9) and Kaitlyn Bingham in the high jump (4-10). Celeste Sinko won the 1,500, passing Coquille’s Allison Storts on the final lap to finish in 5:24.25.
North Bend’s Garrigus, Haley Edwards, Caitlyn Anderson and Charlise Stark were the one relay team able to get around the track unscathed, finishing in 53.75.
Storts won the 3,000 for Coquille, finishing in 12:34.14.
All the teams will be back at Marshfield for the Prefontaine meet, but most have other meets this week. Coquille hosts its twilight meet Friday, with Myrtle Point also competing. North Bend heads to Salem for the Viking Invitational on Friday. Bandon is in Roseburg for the Jim Robinson Twilight Invitational on Saturday and Marshfield is in Eugene for the Marist Track Classic.