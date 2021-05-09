COOS BAY — North Bend swept the team titles in the Coos County Meet on Saturday at Marshfield High School, when athletes from all six county high schools put up strong marks in the state’s oldest annual high school meet.
Saturday marked the 113th running of the meet, which in the year marked with multiple changes due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic saw the competition on Saturday afternoon instead of Friday night.
What didn’t change was the high level of competition at Marshfield’s Prefontaine Track facility as the athletes tuned up for what they hope will be spots in their respective state meets.
Since the Oregon School Activities Association isn’t sponsoring any sports championships during the current season, each classification is left to hold its own events.
For Marshfield, Coquille, Bandon and Myrtle Point, it means qualifying for state at district meets this weekend — the Pirates at Siuslaw High School in Florence and the others at Bandon High School. For North Bend it means having marks in the top 16 in the state for Class 5A, which will pick its participants in the showcase meet purely based on rankings rather than through district qualifying.
Several Bulldogs made strong cases to be included in their meet as North Bend used the three throwing events by the boys and wins in 10 of the 17 girls events, including both relays, to beat the host Pirates and the other teams in the race for the trophies.
North Bend’s boys scored 185 points, for a relatively comfortable margin of victory over Marshfield (147) with Bandon third (81), Myrtle Point fourth (54) and Coquille fifth (41).
The Bulldogs scored 150 points in the girls meet, which was closer. Marshfield had 132, Bandon 107, Myrtle Point 51, Coquille 50 and Powers 12.
North Bend also had three of the six outstanding athlete award winners — Eli Bogatin (boys runner), Roman Fritz (boys thrower) and Randee Cunningham (girls jumper). The others were Marshfield’s Mira Matthews (girls thrower) and Jonathon Parks (boys jumper) and Bandon’s Holly Hutton (girls runner).
Fritz had one of the top marks in the meet with his winning effort of 184 feet, 10 inches in the javelin.
“I’ve been trying to break 180 and I finally did,” he said. “On my very last throw, I got it all together.”
Fritz ranks third in Class 5A and teammate Keegan Young fifth after Young’s second-place effort of 164-7 Saturday. Teammate Wyatt Smith was third.
Fritz thinks he can throw better.
“I wasn’t as snappy as I could have been because I did shot before javelin,” he said.
But that was OK because he also had a personal best in the shot put of 43-3 ½ to win that event as well. Josiah Jensen was second for North Bend in that event, and in the discus Jensen won with teammate Sam Mickelson second and Fritz third.
The 66 points from the three throws gave the Bulldogs a big lead before the track events even started and they won five of those as well to easily stay in front of Marshfield.
Bogatin took both the hurdles races, winning the high hurdles in 17.18 and the 300 hurdles in 44.37, efforts which gave him outstanding runner honors. The only other double-winner on the track for the boys was North Bend’s Jason Padget in the 100 (11.86) and 200 (23.99) and the Bulldogs also won the 4x100 relay in 45.75 — they rank fifth for Class 5A in that event.
Parks won the long jump with a leap of 20 feet, one inch better than Myrtle Point’s Troy Warner, and also finished second in the pole vault to Marshfield teammate Trent Summers by clearing 13-6.
“I was trying to get the freshman record for Marshfield,” Parks said of his effort to clear 14-2, the winning height Summers hit.
He has better marks this year in the long jump, but was pleased with that effort as well, along with being named outstanding jumper.
“I think it’s awesome,” he said. “I definitely had to work for it.”
Summers, meanwhile, was happy to clear 14-2, and after Parks was eliminated had the bar raised to 14-7, his next goal.
“I’m trying to beat my dad’s old record,” he said of his father, Cory’s, career-best of 14-6. “I came close.”
Summers is looking forward to the district and state meets.
“I’m hoping for 15 feet within the next couple weeks,” he said. “The sky’s the limit. I’ve been putting in a lot of work.”
Sam Grayson won the high jump for the Pirates by clearing 5-8.
Marshfield also got wins by Aaron Hutchins in the 400 (54.70) and Ismael Rodriguez in the 800 (2:08.98).
Bandon, meanwhile, had big efforts in the distance races and one field event.
Ansen Converse won the 1,500 for the Tigers (4:30.67) with teammate Carter Brown second (4:46.50) and Charlie Ells won the 3,000 (10:07.57) again with Brown second (10:13.48). Trevor Angove had a solid mark of 42-11 to win the triple jump for the Tigers and Bandon also won the 4x400 relay (3:45.51).
Unlike the boys, North Bend’s girls did most of their work on the track in holding off the Pirates and Bandon for the team title.
But they did get a pair of wins by Cunningham in the horizontal jumps, leading to her outstanding jumper honor.
She had personal bests while winning the long jump (15-8) and triple jump (33-8 ½), easily taking each event.
“I’m happy,” she said, noting she got over a mental block that had been holding her back in the triple jump and set her PR.
Cunningham was particularly happy since even though she is a senior, she hasn’t been able to compete since her freshman year because of a back injury that hampered her sophomore year and the pandemic which denied the chance for a junior season.
She was happy for herself and all the athletes.
“It’s a super nice day,” Cunningham said. “It’s good track weather.
“I love track and field. I love the people supporting everyone.”
Cunningham also ran the second leg on North Bend’s 4x100 relay team, which won in 53.71 seconds to jump-start the Bulldogs’ surge to the team title in the running event.
Lennon Riddle, who won the pole vault by clearing 10 feet, also won the 400 for North Bend (1:05.43) while Celeste Lee took the 100 (13.80) and 200 (28.25). Sierra Bell won the 100 hurdles (18.12).
Celeste Sinko easily took the 800 for North Bend (2:32.85) and also was part of a strong 1,500 that saw the top four runners post impressive times.
Bandon’s Hutton won that race in 5:07.86, outkicking North Bend’s Sara Slade over the final 100 meters. Slade finished in 5:09.37, while Sinko crossed the line in 5:14.21 and Myrtle Point’s Sarah Nicholson in 5:18.52. Nicholson, who is building up for her district meet also was second in the 400 and 800 in a difficult triple.
North Bend capped the meet with a win in the 4x400 relay (4:29.22).
Hutton doubled back from her win in the 1,500 to also take the 3,000 in 11:52.32 and was named outstanding runner.
“The 1,500 was a good race,” she said before the longer race. “It was good to get out there and get ready for district.”
It’s already been a big year for Hutton, who led Bandon to the first girls state title in a sport when the Tigers won the cross country championships.
“It was exciting,” she said, noting that Bandon’s top six runners all will be back next fall.
“I will be happy to go back next year with the same team and get faster,” she said.
The other winner on the track was Marshfield’s Charlie Dea in the 300 hurdles (51.16).
Cunningham was the only double-winner in the girls field events, but Marshfield’s Matthews had a win and two seconds to take outstanding thrower.
She said she was more frustrated to get only one win than she was happy to win the award, but that she was pleased overall.
“I think I did pretty good,” she said.
Matthews won the discus with a throw of 114-4, and said she has been improving in that event.
She also had a personal best with an effort of 34-2 ¾ in the shot put, but finished second to Coquille’s Hailey Combie, who threw 34-7 ¾.
And Matthews was second in the javelin with an effort of 104-2 that she expects to improve on during the district meet.
“I’ve been changing the way I hold it,” she said of the javelin. “I’m looking forward to district.”
Trinidy Blanton of Powers won the javelin with an effort of 108-11.
Combie said she was spurred on by a substandard effort in the discus, where she finished second to Matthews, to set her own best and win the shot put.
“I’m trying to throw 35, but 34-7 is all right,” she said, adding it isn’t her favorite event.
“Discus is my main thing,” she said. “I love discus.”
But after failing to get a new best in that event (she threw 103-8), she said she took out her aggression in the shot.
“I was thinking I have to do something good today,” she said.
The other winner Saturday was Marshfield’s Aryana Mill, who took the high jump by clearing 4-10.
Coos County Meet
BOYS
Team Scores: North Bend 185, Marshfield 147, Bandon 81, Myrtle Point 54, Coquille 41.
Shot Put — 1. Roman Fritz, NB, 43-3 ½; 2. Josiah Jensen, NB, 39-8 ½; 3. Matthew Allen, Mar, 38-4; 4. Mason Detzler, MP, 34-2 ½; 5. Kenneth McMillen, Ban, 33-9 ½; 6. Kross Miller, Ban, 33-2 ¾.
Discus — 1. Josiah Jensen, NB, 120-4; 2. Sam Mickelson, NB, 111-3; 3. Roman Fritz, NB, 107-11; 4. Nate Little, MP, 106-10; 5. Tommy Vigue, Coq, 97-7; 6. Tom Riley, Coq, 92-11.
Javelin — 1. Roman Fritz, NB, 184-10; 2. Keegan Young, NB, 164-7; 3. Wyatt Smith, NB, 140-1; 4. Robert Kliewer, Mar, 123-6; 5. Jes-c Tessman, MP, 120-10; 6. Chance Browning, Mar, 114-5.
High Jump — 1. Sam Grayson, Mar, 5-8; 2. Brock Willis, Coq, 5-6; 3. Sam Mickelson, NB, 5-2; 4. Keegan Young, NB, 5-2; 5. Kenneth Page, Mar, 4-10; 6. Sean Wells, Ban, 4-8.
Long Jump — 1. Jonathon Parks, Mar, 20-0; 2. Troy Warner, MP, 19-11; 3. Sam Grayson, Mar, 19-8 ¾; 4. Brock Willis, Coq, 18-8; 5. Aaron Hutchins, Mar, 17-9 ½; 6. Drew Phillips, NB, 17-8 ½.
Triple Jump — 1. Trevor Angove, Ban, 42-11; 2. Troy Warner, MP, 40-1 ½; 3. Drew Phillips, NB, 37-9; 4. Danner Wilson, Mar, 36-3; 5. Gabe Swan, MP, 35-4 ½; 6. Talon Thomas, Mar, 35-3.
Pole Vault — 1. Trent Summers, Mar, 14-2; 2. Jonathon Parks, Mar, 13-6; 3. Brody Justice, NB, 13-0; 4. Hunter Angove, Ban, 12-6; 5. Danner Wilson, Mar, 12-0; 6. Owen Brown, Ban, 11-6.
100 — 1. Jason Padget, NB, 11.86; 2. Sam Grayson, Mar, 12.15; 3. Sabastian Montenero, Coq, 12.22; 4. Troy Warner, MP, 12.25; 5. Jaden Sperling, Coq, 12.53; 6. Gage Looney, Ban, 13.04.
200 — 1. Jason Padget, NB, 23.99; 2. Sam Mickelson, NB, 24.16; 3. Troy Warner, MP, 24.51; 4. Jaden Sperling, Coq, 25.80; 5. Orlando Avalos, Ban, 26.03; 6. Gage Looney, Ban, 26.15.
400 — 1. Aaron Hutchins, Mar, 54.70; 2. Andrew Robertson, Ban, 55.64; 3. Brody Justice, NB, 55.71; 4. Jonathon Parks, Mar, 56.20; 5. Nathaniel Folsom, NB, 58.05; 6. Benjamin Swank, NB, 58.96.
800 — 1. Ismael Rodriguez, Mar, 2:08.98; 2. Gabe Swan, MP, 2:10.69; 3. Gavin Schmidt, NB, 2:11.57; 4. Robert Kliewer, Mar, 2:12.40; 5. Jossen Delossantos, Coq, 2:34.39; 6. Julian Hernandez, NB, 2:36.53.
1,500 — 1. Ansen Converse, Ban, 4:30.67; 2. Carter Brown, Ban, 4:46.50; 3. Aidin Wilson, NB, 4:51.27; 4. Aidan Lilienthal, MP, 4:51.36; 5. Brogan Markel, NB, 4:58.57; 6. Derek Bell, NB, 5:07.74.
3,000 — 1. Charlie Ells, Ban, 10:07.57; 2. Carter Brown, Ban, 10:13.48; 3. Jacob Calvert, Mar, 10:14.73; 4. Aidan Lilienthal, MP, 10:25.31; 5. Robert Kliewer, Mar, 10:32.78; 3. Aidin Wilson, NB, 10:33.58.
110 High Hurdles — 1. Eli Bogatin, NB, 17.18; 2. Sabastian Montenero, Coq, 19.59; 3. John Lemmons, Mar, 20.33; 4. Kenneth Page, Mar, 20.76.
300 Intermediate Hurdles — 1. Eli Bogatin, NB, 44.37; 2. Trent Summers, Mar, 46.60; 3. Trenton Parrott, NB, 48.12; 4. Sebastian Montenero, Coq, 48.55; 5. John Lemmons, Mar, 54.34; 6. Kenneth Page, Mar, 56.56.
4x100 Relay — 1. North Bend, 45.75; 2. Marshfield, 46.21; 3. Coquille, 47.40; 4. Bandon, 47.97.
4x400 Relay — 1. Bandon, 3:45.51; 2. Marshfield, 3:47.80; 3. North Bend, 3:48.09; 4. Myrtle Point, 3:59.65.
GIRLS
Team Scores: North Bend 150, Marshfield 132, Bandon 107, Myrtle Point 51, Coquille 50, Powers 12.
Shot Put — 1. Hailey Combie, Coq, 34-7 ¾; 2. Mira Matthews, Mar, 34-2 3/4; 3. Gia Faith, Coq, 32-10 ¾; 4. Kennedy Turner, Ban, 30-10; 5. Daphne Scriven, Mar, 30-2 ½; 6. Tori Cox, Mar, 30-0.
Discus — 1. Mira Matthews, Mar, 114-4; 2. Hailey Combie, Coq, 103-8; 3. Daphne Scriven, Mar, 102-5; 5. Tori Cox, Mar, 96-3; 5. Alexis Hampton, NB, 92-5; 6. Gia Faith, Coq, 84-3.
Javelin — 1. Trinidy Blanton, Pow, 108-11; 2. Mira Matthews, Mar, 104-2; 3. Kennedy Turner, Ban, 102-8; 4. Katelyn Senn, Ban, 93-3; 5. Callie Millet, Coq, 92-8; 6. Daphne Scriven, Mar, 83-5.
High Jump — 1. Aryana Mill, Mar, 4-10; 2. Maddi Reynolds, MP, 4-6; 3. Analiese Miller, Ban, 4-6; 4. Makiah Vierck, Ban, 4-4; 5. Kaydence Stevwing, Mar, 3-8.
Long Jump — 1. Randee Cunningham, NB, 15-8; 2. Maddi Reynolds, MP, 14-4 ¾; 3. Lennon Riddle, NB, 14-4; 4. Hayley Brophy, MP, 14-1 ¾; 5. Lupita Trujillo, NB, 13-11; 6. Aryana Mill, Mar, 13-3 ¼.
Triple Jump — 1. Randee Cunningham, NB, 33-8 ½; 2. Roxy Day, Mar, 29-2 ½; 3. Aryana Mill, Mar, 28-9; 4. Sydney Trendell, Mar, 27-5; 5. Reagan Krantz, Coq, 26-10.
Pole Vault — 1. Lennon Riddle, NB, 10-0; 2. Olivia Thompson, Ban, 8-6; 3. Raegan Rhodes, Mar, 8-6; 4. Lupita Trujillo, NB, 8-6; 5. Roxy Day, Mar, 8-0; 6. Callie Millet, Coq, 6-6.
100 — 1. Celeste Le, NB, 13.80; 2. Keia Morris, NB, 14.53; 3. Amanda Cross, Mar, 14.73; 4. Willow Etienne, Coq, 14.91; 5. Grace Ficher, Mar, 15.15; 6. Hayley Brophy, MP, 15.30.
200 — 1. Celeste Le, NB, 28.25; 2. Grace Ficher, Mar, 31.16; 3. Amanda Cross, Mar, 13.34; 4. Ayla Riddle, NB, 31.47; 5. Bailey Krantz, Pow, 32.42.
400 — 1. Lennon Riddle, NB, 1:05.43; 2. Sarah Nicholson, MP, 1:06.19; 3. Olivia Thompson, Ban, 1:06.98; 4. Analise Miller, Ban, 1:07.53; 5. Ayla Riddle, NB, 1:10.44; 6. Allison Storts, MP, 1:11.55.
800 — 1. Celeste Sinko, NB, 2:32.85; 2. Sarah Nicholson, MP, 2:52.11; 3. Dani McLain, Ban, 2:52.22; 4. Callie Millet, Coq, 3:01.72; 5. Grace Wright, Coq, 3:37.10.
1,500 — 1. Holly Hutton, Ban, 5:07.86; 2. Sara Slade, NB, 5:09,37; 3. Celeste Sinko, NB, 5:14.21; 4. Sarah Nicholson, MP, 5:18.52; 5. Dani McLain, Ban, 5:44.80; 6. Cassie Kennon, Ban, 5:51.17.
3,000 — 1. Holly Hutton, Ban, 11:52.32; 2. Cassie Kennon, Ban, 12:39.71; 3. Allison Storts, MP, 12:54.41; 4. Erica Thrash, Coq, 18:02.11; 5. Carlee Smith, Coq, 18:18.70.
100 High Hurdles — 1. Sierra Bell, NB, 18.12; 2. Roxy Day, Mar, 18.95; 3. Sydney Trendell, Mar, 19.08; 4. Makiah Vierck, Ban, 19.23; 5. Maddi Reynolds, MP, 20.03; 6. Hayley Brophy, MP, 20.07.
300 Low Hurdles — 1. Charlie Dea, Mar, 51.16; 2. Sierra Bell, NB, 54.53; 3. Makiah Vierck, Ban, 54.99; 4. Kennedy Turner, Ban, 55.35; 5. Sydney Trendell, Mar, 56.90; 6. Kaydence Stevwing, Mar, 57.70.
4x100 Relay — 1. North Bend, 53.71; 2. Marshfield, 54.06; 3. Bandon, 57.04; 4. Coquille, 59.56.
4x400 Relay — 1. North Bend, 4:29.22; 2. Bandon, 4:33.20; 3. Marshfield, 4:44.39.