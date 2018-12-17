COOS BAY — Aside from the rainy weather, the annual Civil War swimming dual Monday at Mingus Park Pool was quite civil.
That’s what happens when kids who grow up swimming against each other and building friendships compete, especially when there’s nothing more than bragging rights on the line — for the record, North Bend’s boys and girls won the meet.
So it was that Marshfield’s Anna Hutchins and North Bend’s Bella Jones posed for pictures together before diving into the pool for the 100-yard butterfly and then hugs and smiles after Hutchins edged Jones out in one of the better races of the day.
“I love swimming against Anna because she’s so competitive,” Jones said, later describing Hutchins as her “sister” as they stood together watching their respective teammates competing.
Because North Bend is now a Class 5A school, the neighbor schools were competing against each other for the final time this season, and for the seniors, the final time against the other team.
That created some feelings of nostalgia.
“Kenneth (Shepherd) and I have raced against each other since eighth grade,” Marshfield’s Connor Fromm said after Shepherd edged him in the 200 freestyle. “It’s crazy that was our last race against each other.”
It’s early in the season, but both head coaches are excited about the direction of their programs.
“I’m happy with where we right now,” new North Bend coach Bruce Rasmussen said. “They’re working hard. We’re keeping it fun.”
Rasmussen said he and assistant coaches Alyssa Bennett and KayLee Kocher, the pool manager, have been seeing improvement in the techniques of his swimmers.
“That’s easy fixing,” he said. “It’s not a matter of conditioning.”
As he talked, Rasmussen watched the final lap of the girls 500 freestyle, when Marshfield’s Kady Cooley came from behind to edge North Bend’s Natalie Cheal in a hard-fought race.
“That’s what it’s all about,” Rasmussen said. “I love the competition and the fierceness that our kids have.”
Marshfield coach Kathe McNutt was similarly enjoying the competition.
“It’s a good meet,” she said. “I know so many of these (North Bend) kids.”
There were a lot of good races Monday. North Bend swimmers won most of them.
North Bend’s boys won 103-67, taking all but two of the individual races and winning two of the three relays.
Shepherd sped to a time of 1 minute, 53.56 seconds to edge Fromm (1:54.73) in the 200 freestyle. Freshman teammate Mavrick Macalino won the 50 freestyle (24.23) and then edged Shepherd in the closest finish of the day in the 100 freestyle — Macalino was timed in 53.56 and Shepherd in 53.58.
Gavyn Tatge, who was second to Macalino in the 50 freestyle, won the 500 freestyle in 5:12.09 while Logan Lampe won the 100 backstroke (1:03.53) and Craig Hoefs the 100 breaststroke (1:06.31) for the Bulldogs.
Tatge, Hoefs, Macalino and Shepherd teamed to win both the medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay.
Marshfield got wins by AJ Kliewer in the 200 individual medley (2:09.22) and Fromm won the butterfly (59.27) for the Pirates.
Kliewer, Fromm, Frankie Figueroa and Brian Place teamed to win the 200 freestyle relay.
The girls meet was a little closer, with North Bend winning 95-75.
Jones won the 200 freestyle (2:07.86) and Helen Witharm took both the 50 freestyle (28.27) and 100 freestyle (1:02.51) for the Bulldogs. Annika Strasman won the backstroke (1:07.33) and Maria Knight the breaststroke (1:25.36).
North Bend won all three girls relays.
Cheal, Makenna Roberts, Jones and Witharm teamed in the medley relay and 400 freestyle relay, while Madison Trenner, Kristina Powley, Kamilla Kotay and Strasman won the 200 freestyle relay.
Marshfield got wins by Hutchins in the individual medley (2:23.01) and in the butterfly (1:01.63). Cooley finished in 5:47.54 in the 500 freestyle, .14 seconds faster than Cheal.
Marshfield will be back in the Mingus Park Pool competing on Friday in a meet against Cottage Grove and Reedsport. North Bend will be on the road in the Newport Invitational.