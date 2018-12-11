NORTH BEND — It seems quick, but that’s the way the schedule works this season.
After just four games, the North Bend Bulldogs, both boys and girls, will start Midwestern League play, starting with Churchill on Friday. The boys will host the Lancers at 6:45 p.m. and the girls make the road trip with a 6:45 p.m. start in Eugene.
The boys will face the young but huge and athletic Lancers, one of the better teams in the best Class 5A league in the state.
North Bend is currently riding a four-game winning streak to start the season and is one of just two teams in the Midwestern League with four wins, the other being Thurston.
Those four wins have come in different forms and fashions for North Bend, with first-year Bulldogs coach Bill Calloway slowly molding the roster to play how he’d like and is pleased with the early progress.
“We’ve done different things in each game,” Calloway said. “We saw a lot of trapping and half court stuff at Newport the other day, and we hadn’t practiced or worked on it to that degree and we responded really well. So I was pretty thrilled with that.”
Still, the level of competition will ramp up quickly.
In North Bend’s next five games, the Bulldogs will play Churchill, Thurston and Crater, all of which hold OSAA rankings in the top 10. The other two are North Eugene, currently at the bottom of the league standings, and Class 4A non-league opponent Elmira. Thurston is the defending state champion in boys basketball and won the Class 5A football championship this fall. Churchill beat Crater by a point in the third place game at last year’s state tournament.
As an athletic team, Churchill will want to run and speed up the Bulldogs’ process, intending to force turnovers and capitalize on those mistakes. If North Bend can slow down and be calm, Calloway likes his chances.
“Number one, we gotta do what we do best,” Calloway said. “We gotta take care of the ball, make them work for everything on the offensive end. Nothing easy, nothing cheap. They want to get up and down and put some pressure (on us). So we need to take care of it and get back (on defense).”
On the girls side, the Bulldogs have won three straight after suffering a 19-point loss to Cottage Grove to start the season. Their last game was a hard-fought win at Newport on Friday night.
It wasn’t the best game North Bend has played this year, but it was a positive step for the Bulldogs as they try to build the program with a collection of youngsters.
Against the Newport press, Bulldogs coach Mike Forrester was impressed with the lack of backcourt turnovers, something that can quickly derail a game.
Though North Bend’s offense is coming along somewhat slowly, its defense has been solid so far.
“I think that offensively things are a little slower to take place,” Forrester said. “I think if you look defensively, we’ve been pretty good defensively against everybody we’ve played except Cottage Grove, and I think the only reason we looked bad defensively there was they had five girls who were taller than 6-foot on their team. We’re struggling getting into our offense and run our offense consistently, but I think they’re starting to understand concepts. I think they’re doing a pretty good job of picking things up.”
But, like the boys, things don’t get any easier.
The reward for the 3-1 start is visiting the No. 3 Lancers, who bring athleticism to the backcourt and physicality to the front court. Forrester expects it to be a faster game than the Bulldogs have played before, but also a more physical one.
“I’m sure they’re gonna put a ton of pressure on the ball and make us get the ball over half court,” Forrester said. “I think we’re gonna have to earn every point that we can get. I don’t know, I think getting thrown in against Churchill and getting it out of the way might be a way of looking at it.”
Perhaps another way of looking at it is seeing a quality team up close early in the development process.
“I expect Churchill will really get after us,” Forrester said. “We’ll zone ‘em up and hopefully they don’t shoot great from the outside and hopefully we rebound well and limit second chance points.”
When the Bulldogs play Churchill, Willamette and Springfield, the boys and girls will be at opposite sites. For next week's league games, though, they will be in the same gym, on the road.
North Bend is at North Eugene on Monday and at Thurston on Friday.
The boys play first on Monday and the girls first on Friday, with the first contest tipping off at 5:15 p.m.