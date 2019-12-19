NORTH BEND — Chelsea Howard is making the jump to college athletics.
The North Bend High School senior made it official on Wednesday afternoon as she signed her letter of intent to Concordia University in Portland, where she will be joining the track and field team to compete in long jump, triple jump and race in the 100.
“(Concordia) was one of my last visits. I had gone to some bigger schools and going to Concordia it felt a lot more like home,” said Howard. She plans to study exercise science and is on an athletic and academic scholarship that will cover her tuition in full.
“It’s a big, big weight lifted off my shoulders," she said. "I went on quite a few visits and it was a lot and it was stressful, especially during school and trying to figure out scholarships and stuff. And being able to have it done is just so nice.”
Howard is a back-to-back state champion in the long jump and also took the Class 5A title last year in triple jump. She holds the school record in both events with a long jump mark of 18 feet, 5.75 inches and a triple jump of 37-11.
“The cool thing about Chelsea is that I can stand here and tell you that she is, without a doubt, the best jumper that we’ve ever had at North Bend High School,” said athletic director Mike Forrester at Wednesday’s signing in front of the gathered group of students, friends and family. “North Bend High School has never seen any jumper like Chelsea Howard.”
Howard first started competing in track while in elementary school. From the starts she was interested in jumps and sprints and was quickly good at both. In middle school she was crowned state champion in long jump, 100 meters, 200 meters and on the 4x100 relay.
After what she considered an adjustment period during her freshman season — she finished seventh in state in the long jump — Howard went on to take the state title as a sophomore. In her sophomore year she also, for the first time, took up triple jump.
After Blake Kemp, North Bend’s new jumps coach at the time, and now current head coach, saw her warming up, he knew she should try triple.
“When I first saw her bound, which is basically running but trying to make your steps as long as possible so you’re in the air for a long time, I realized how good her form and how powerful and quick she could be into the ground. So I knew, hmm, she has been a jumper for long jump, maybe she’s a multi-jumper,” said Kemp.
It was something that the 5-foot-2 and three-quarters Howard had not considered.
“Kemp asked me, why hadn’t you ever done triple? Have you thought about it? I was like, no, I thought triple jump was just for long-legged people,” said Howard. “I tried it at this low-quality open meet that we just have for fun. And I ended up having a pretty good mark and I was like, oh, I could maybe be good at this.”
Howard went on to take eighth in state that year in triple jump. In her junior year she went on to take the state title along with long jump championship. At the state meet she also claimed seventh in the 100.
This past summer Howard won the USATF Oregon Association Junior Olympic Championships in both jump events.
The track and field season officially begins on March 2 and while Howard is looking to add some more state titles to her resume, she is also looking forward to taking the leap to Concordia.
“It’s kind of crazy. Especially because growing up in our town and everything, it wasn’t a big thought of continuing to do it in my future career,” said Howard. “Finding out that I was able to be competitive at a higher level and continue to compete, it was something that will also make college a little more exciting for me.”