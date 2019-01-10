North Bend’s wrestling team split a pair of Midwestern League duals at home Wednesday night, beating Willamette and losing a close battle with Springfield.
North Bend beat Willamette 51-18, benefiting from a lineup that included only two open spots — double forfeits at 106 and 285 pounds.
The Bulldogs got pins by Romig Beley (152 pounds), Jacob Stroh (160) and Anthony Derrick (182), a decision by Divenson Willis (220) and forfeits at five other weight classes.
Against the Millers, North Bend won six of the 12 contested matches, but gave up two forfeits and lost 48-30.
The Bulldogs got pins by Liam Buskerud (138 pounds), Brysen Lofthouse (145), Jacob Stroh (160) and Anthony Derrick (182) and also had two wins by decision, by Ethan Ingram (120) and Gabriel Johnston (132).
But all of Springfield’s wins came by pin (five) or forfeit, giving the Millers the victory.
North Bend coach Garrett Caldwell said he was happy with how his kids competed.
“I saw some good things from the kids,” he said. “They’re wrestling hard. We just need to keep improving week to week.”