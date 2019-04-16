NORTH BEND — Things were starting to slip away for the North Bend softball team. A long layoff, some unfortunate results and an ever-shortening remaining schedule put the Bulldogs in a place where wins are as necessary as can be.
On Tuesday, with a pretty good Churchill squad in town, North Bend righted its ship with a split, trading a 7-3 loss in the opener for a 12-2 five-inning win in the nightcap.
North Bend's Elliana White gets ready to toss the ball to first base after fielding a ground ball back to the mound Tuesday during the second …
“We talked about after the first game that we’ve put ourselves in a must-win situation,” Bulldogs coach John Olson said. “We have to win if we want to try and fight for those playoff spots. And I said, ‘It’s up to you guys.’”
The nightcap, in which North Bend’s offense awoke to fantastic results, was the thing that got everyone settled down again and excited about moving forward.
North Bend lashed 14 hits off two different pitchers, scoring 10 runs on 10 hits in the second inning behind four RBIs from Keira Young, who singled and doubled in the frame.
“That second game they took care of business,” Olson said.
North Bend got a fantastic pitching performance from junior Elliana White in the nightcap. After allowing a run in the top of the first, White cruised, pitching to contact and stranding runners after extra-base hits.
White also didn’t hand out free bases, walking only one. She had just one strikeout, though that isn’t a terrible stat when a defense is making plays, which North Bend’s was on Tuesday.
“Elli was huge on the mound today,” Olson said. “She just kept them so far off balance. It was great to see.”
Churchill got that early run when Kira Stone singled and moved and scored on some groundouts.
North Bend quickly tied the game.
Haley Snelgrove led off by grounding one to starting pitcher Gracin Orin, but the throw to first was rushed and Snelgrove reached on the error. She easily stole second, and the throw there was high, allowing the speedy center fielder to coast to third.
Kaitlyn Randle then lined one into left, and Olson thought it might drop and sent Snelgrove. It didn’t, and she had to scramble back to third to avoid the double play. But the throw was high, getting all the way to the backstop and Snelgrove scored easily, tying the score on three Churchill errors.
The inning could have been bigger, but North Bend had two straight outs on the bases.
Gwen Hogewonig singled in the infield, then took off for second with Maddie Finnigan at-bat. The base umpire, though, ruled that Hogewonig left early and, after a brief conference with his home plate partner, stuck with the call. Hogewonig was out.
Finnigan walked and Isabelle Peck took her place as a courtesy runner. Peck then took off for second, didn’t slide and got tagged out when she overran the bag.
North Bend made up for those mistakes in the field. After an error to start the second put Carsen Callegri-Yela on base, White got her one strikeout. Olin singled to give the Lancers runners at the corners, but Alexus Misick-Besio popped out to second baseman Grace Perry, who fired to third for a double play to end the threat.
Then North Bend sent 14 batters to the plate in the bottom of the second. Perry and Young both had RBI singles to push North Bend ahead 3-1, then Saige Vaughn doubled after Young got caught stealing.
The next seven runs came with two outs.
After a Snelgrove infield single, Randle walked to load the bases then Hogewonig drove in two with a sharp single over Stone’s head at second. Finnigan then drove in a pair with a single up the middle for a 7-1 lead.
North Bend players celebrate during a second inning rall Tuesday during a game against Churchill in North Bend.
Hannah Robison drove in a run with her second hit of the frame, then Skylar Lucas and Perry helped load the bases with a single and walk, respectively.
That brought up Young, who cleared the bases with a double to deep right center for an 11-1 lead.
“Her and Grace have both been coming through,” Olson said. “They’re pushing for me to juggle the lineup and move ‘em up a little higher. They’ve been very consistent the last few ballgames.”
White had to bow her back in the third to keep Churchill off the board. Stone led off with a triple down the right field line, but didn’t score.
White got Jaeleen Codington to ground out to her, then McKenzie Westphal, who had the RBI on Churchill’s earlier run, walked. But she was thrown out trying to steal by Finnigan, then Skylor Stout, who took over for Orin in the circle during that marathon second, popped out to Randle at short to end the threat.
Finnigan drove in a run in the third after Snelgrove and Randle both singled for a 12-1 lead, then Churchill picked one up when Rhianna Rivers reached on an error and scored on an Olin double.
White pitched around a two-out double in the top of the fifth to send everyone home early.
“It was really nerve-wracking ‘cause the coaches were really on us,” Young said after the confidence-building win. “They were like, ‘We have to beat this team,’ and we finally did.”
In the opener, Churchill scored four sixth-inning runs to pull away for the 7-3 win.
North Bend committed three errors in the frame while Churchill had just one hit.
The Bulldogs got their runs in fourth and sixth. Hogewonig reached on an error and Finnigan drove her in with a single after a passed ball.
In the sixth, Finnigan and Robison singled consecutively and an infield error brought around Finnigan.
North Bend has a couple of nonleague games coming up against Midwestern League opponents, starting with a trip to Thurston on Wednesday, but still sits in fifth place in the league standings. It needs to finish at least fourth to make the playoffs.