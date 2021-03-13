North Bend’s girls edged visiting St. Mary’s 2-1 on Saturday at Vic Adams Field.
Molly Picatti had a hand in both goals for North Bend, assisting Alissa Richardson on the first goal and then breaking a tie in the second half with a goal of her own.
North Bend stayed unbeaten on the season, at 3-0-1 heading into a home match against talented Marist Catholic on Thursday. The Beavers also host Cascade Christian on Saturday.
BOYS
North Bend had a strong second half in warm conditions in Medford on Saturday and beat host St. Mary’s 3-0.
Brody Harnden had two goals and Eli Bogatin scored for the Bulldogs, who made a few adjustments at halftime and had a strong second half, coach Dustin Hood said.
“I was happy to have beautiful, warm weather,” Hood said. “It was a good win.”
The Bulldogs host Pleasant Hill on Tuesday and visit Brookings-Harbor on Saturday.