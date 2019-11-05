North Bend’s girls soccer team might have come up just short of reaching the Class 5A soccer playoffs, but the Bulldogs still won one state title in the sport.
The squad tied Summit of Class 6A for the highest grade point average of any girls soccer team in the state in the Oregon School Activities Association’s Academic All-State program. Both schools had a team grade point average of 3.86.
North Bend also was in the top 10 for Class 5A in several other sports.
North Bend’s boys cross country team was sixth with a 3.68 GPA. The football team was seventh (3.18), the volleyball team was eighth (3.74) and the boys soccer team was tied for 10th (3.34).
Marshfield’s best-placing fall team was its football team, which ranked third for Class 4A with a 3.19 GPA.
Bandon ranked fifth for boys cross country (3.66).
Siuslaw’s boys cross country team tied for sixth in Class 4A (3.54) and the girls were ninth (3.76).
You have free articles remaining.
Other South Coast teams with GPAs of at least 3.0, listed by school, included:
Bandon: Volleyball (3.01), girls cross country (3.35 in Class 3A-2A-1A, fourth among Class 2A schools).
Coquille: Volleyball (3.3), boys soccer, with Myrtle Point (3.15).
Marshfield: Volleyball (3.34), girls soccer (3.21), boys cross country (3.31).
Reedsport: Volleyball (3.27).
State champions for sports, aside from girls soccer, included Salem Academy for football (3.67), Parkrose for volleyball (3.93), North Clackamas Christian for boys soccer (3.79), Churchill for boys cross country (3.99) and Hood River Valley for girls cross country (4.0).