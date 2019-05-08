NORTH BEND — Heading into what has become the biggest day of its season, North Bend’s softball team got some serious momentum Tuesday.
The Bulldogs blanked visiting Springfield 11-0 in a five-inning game to wrap up its nonleague schedule.
North Bend (7-5) hosts third-place Thurston (9-3) on Saturday with a chance to move into a tie for third in the league standings. On the flip side, the Bulldogs are in danger of falling out of contention if they lose and Churchill (8-6) sweeps eighth-place North Eugene to finish its league schedule.
“This was a good game because Saturday we have a real important game,” North Bend’s Kaitlyn Randle said.
The Bulldogs combined an offensive explosion with outstanding pitching and defense to keep Springfield winless on the season.
“We’ve been playing well, and now it comes down to this weekend,” North Bend coach John Olson said.
North Bend got contributions through the lineup. All nine starters scored at least one run and eight of the nine had at least one RBI.
“We’ve just been hitting the ball extremely well,” Olson said.
The Bulldogs got two hits, but didn’t score a run in the first inning because Springfield catcher Destinee Green threw out Haley Snelgrove trying to steal second after Snelgrove’s bunt single to open the game — one of a few highlights for the Millers.
But North Bend got on the board with two in the second. Skylar Lucas reached on an error, Grace Perry hit a sharp single to right and they came home on sacrifice flies to center by Keira Young and Saige Vaughn.
The real breakthrough came an inning later.
Randle doubled to the fence in left and Gwen Hogewoning, Maddie Finnigan and Hannah Robison had consecutive RBI singles.
After two fly-outs, Young had a single and Vaughn reached on a fielder’s choice. Snelgrove beat out an infield single with the bases loaded and then Randle hit a two-run single. Hogewoning finished the spurt with an RBI triple.
Lucas added a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning to bring in North Bend’s final run.
“We are hitting a lot better than we ever hit last season,” Randle said. “We’re a good offensive team.”
Meanwhile, Springfield was putting zeros on the scoreboard, courtesy of North Bend pitcher Elli White and the Bulldogs’ defense.
White walked Springfield’s lead-off batter, Cadence Aguilar, and a bad throw on an attempt to pick her off — North Bend’s only error — allowed her to move all the way around to third. But White got out of the inning with back-to-back groundouts to third.
Springfield’s only other base runner came when Haley Dooley had a two-out single in the fourth.
All three of North Bend’s outfielders caught fly balls during the game, with Snelgrove charging in to catch one by Aguilar to end the third inning. All the infielders also recorded outs.
Vaughn came on in the fifth and struck out the final two batters to complete North Bend’s one-hitter.
“We pitched it well,” Olson said. “We didn’t give up a lot of free passes.”
North Bend won its seventh in a row and recorded its first shutout.
“We played super well,” Randle said. “I’m really proud of the team.”
North Bend now faces the last team that beat it. Thurston won 14-5 in a nonleague game in Springfield on April 17.
“It was a rough game,” Randle said. “But we’re not scared. We’re excited.
“I think we’re really prepared.”
Olson agreed.
“We’re in the right spot heading into this weekend,” he said.