NORTH BEND — Score another one for the defense.
North Bend had its second shutout in three weeks as the Bulldogs beat visiting South Eugene 21-0 at Vic Adams Field on Friday night, improving to 3-1 on the season.
“We take a lot of pride in that,” Bulldogs quarterback Ian Spalding said after Friday’s win. “When we see that zero on the scoreboard, it’s a great feeling for us.”
He added that the success carries over to the following week’s practice.
“It gives us the drive to want to do it again next week,” Spalding said.
The defense made the difference on a night when the offense struggled to finish drives much of the night. The Bulldogs led just 7-0 at halftime before adding two fourth-quarter scores.
“Offensively, I’m not pleased with how that worked,” North Bend coach Gary Prince said. “We struggled all night with snaps in the center-quarterback exchange. A lot of our problems were self-inflicted.”
North Bend put up plenty of yards on the ground.
Divenson Willis rushed for 154 yards and two scores on 21 carries and Spalding added 122 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. But he also was part of three bad snaps, one that cost the Bulldogs a chance at a score late in the first half when they were down to the South Eugene 5-yard line.
“We’ll figure it out,” Spalding said. “We’ll get it taken care of.”
Fortunately, with the defense stopping every South Eugene drive, North Bend didn’t need more points against the Axe.
South Eugene managed just 64 yards rushing. And though South Eugene quarterback Bryce Boettcher completed five straight throws late, he only had 131 passing yards on 12 completions for the game.
He also had an overthrow that North Bend’s Liam Buskerud intercepted early in the fourth quarter when South Eugene was in North Bend territory and the score was still 7-0.
“The kids battled and made some plays,” Prince said. “We had our backs against the wall a couple of times and made stops.”
South Eugene got into North Bend territory on its opening drive, but Boettcher overthrew a receiver in the end zone on fourth down. The Axe also was on the Bulldogs’ side of the 50 on its final drive, but Spalding came up with a fourth-down sack of Boettcher to end that threat.
Aside from Buskerud’s interception, every other South Eugene drive ended with a punt but the final one, which ended with a pass being broken up at the goal line in the final 40 seconds.
“We are all just playing as a team right now (on defense),” said North Bend’s Jacob Hannah, a key member of the offensive and defensive lines. “We’re working hard in practice.”
North Bend didn’t punt all game, but also didn’t finish a number of drives.
The Bulldogs turned over the ball on a pass that was ruled a backward lateral on their opening possession and had their second drive end with a sack by South Eugene’s Orion Garcia a few plays after the bad snap when North Bend had gotten to the 5-yard line.
They finally broke through on the third drive, which started at their own 47 after a punt into the wind took a big North Bend hop, netting just 10 yards.
Willis and Spalding alternated runs on the drive, with Spalding hitting Coleman Compton for a gain inside the 10 and then taking it down to the 1 himself. Willis powered over the right side of the line for the only score of the first half on the next play.
North Bend got inside South Eugene’s 35 on its first two drives of the third, but wasn’t able to score. But after Buskerud’s interception, Jake Posey had a pair of runs totaling 18 yards and Spalding finished the drive with a quarterback keeper for a touchdown from 28 yards out with 8:19 to go in the game.
“The line opened a big hole and Posey had a big block on their middle linebacker,” Spalding said, adding that North Bend’s receivers also did a good job blocking all night.
Willis finished off the scoring on a 21-yard jaunt with 2:46 to go.
North Bend didn’t get its passing game going as well as the team had hoped. Spalding hit on just four of nine throws for 61 yards, missing a few open and having a couple of other balls dropped.
“We’d like to throw,” Prince said. “We feel we can.
“We’ll clean it up.”
The North Bend offensive line had another solid game and continues to improve.
“We’ve got a young line,” Hannah said. “We’re getting a little more experience. We keep getting better each week.”
They will need to.
South Eugene was the first of three big tests in a row.
Next week, North Bend hosts Crater, which entered the week No. 3 in the coaches poll and fell to defending state champion Thurston 31-20 on Friday. The Colts visit North Bend in two weeks in the league opener.
“We’ll get back to work Monday,” Prince said. “We’ve got a big game coming next week.”