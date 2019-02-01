NORTH BEND — North Bend’s senior swimmers had their final home meet Thursday, when the Bulldogs hosted St. Mary’s.
Since the Crusaders only brought seven swimmers, North Bend’s teams easily won the meet. The Bulldogs also won every race.
For the seniors, it was a time to reflect and look ahead to next week’s Midwestern League district meet in Eugene.
“It hasn’t hit me yet,” said Andy Ku, one of a handful of seniors on the squad. “I feel like I just started swimming. It’s surreal thinking this is my last meet here.”
Fellow senior Logan Lampe described the evening as “more exciting than sad.”
Both Ku and Lampe came to swimming relatively late, with Lampe joining the squad as a freshman and Ku as a sophomore. Many swimmers start competing years earlier as part of club teams, like Kenneth Shepherd, who has long been a member of the South Coast Aquatic Team.
“I’ll still have club meets here,” Shepherd said.
Shepherd and Helen Witharm started swimming years ago. Witharm said she joined SCAT when she was 7.
“It feels like the same old times,” Witharm said of Thursday’s meet. “In a few days it will hit me.”
The other seniors honored Thursday during the meet included first-year swimmer Timothy Shupe and exchange students Kamillla Kotai, Mathias Notter, Jorge de Antonio Lobo, Gene Harada and Matheus Silva.
North Bend coach Bruce Rasmussen wasn’t expecting great times since he has been working the Bulldogs hard this week before they start tapering next week for the vital district meet, when berths at the Class 5A state championships will be determined.
“I worked them hard this morning,” Rasmussen said. “I’ll work them hard tomorrow.”
But next week, it will be time to get ready for the team’s first district meet as a Class 5A school.
“It’s no different — it’s just a number,” Lampe said.
The Bulldogs haven’t competed against many of their league foes this season, but they are optimistic.
“I’m excited to see how we do,” Witharm said. “All season, we’ve competed against mostly 4A teams. The 5A teams we’ve competed against, we’ve done good.”
The district meet will be in Eugene’s Willamalane Pool, an eight-lane pool, which is different from what the Bulldogs are used to.
“I’m looking forward to it,” Shepherd said. “It will be cool.
“I think we will do good. We have a couple good relays.”
“I think we’re ready,” Lampe said. “We’ve put in all the work.”
On Thursday, Shepherd won the individual medley and 100-yard freestyle for the Bulldogs, while Lampe won the backstroke.
North Bend’s other boys winners were Ian Wakeling (200 freestyle), Craig Hoefs (50 freestyle and breaststroke) and Mavrick Macalino (butterfly). The winning relays included various combinations of Lampe, Ku, Shepherd, Hoefs, Macalino, Tucker Hood and Zachary Holt.
Witharm won the 100 freestyle for North Bend’s girls, who also got wins by Bella Jones in the 200 freestyle and butterfly and Annika Strasman in the 50 freestyle and backstroke. Natalie Cheal won the individual medley and Makenna Roberts the breaststroke.
The winning relays included various groupings of Strasman, Roberts, Cheal, Jones, Witharm, Kristina Powley, Angie Allman and Madison Trenner.