NORTH BEND — Seeded No. 1 in the Midwestern League girls district tennis tournament, Macy Metcalf and Adrianna Frank figured to have an easy path to qualifying for the Class 5A state tournament.
As it turns out, they did. Metcalf and Frank didn’t lose a game on Friday, winning both their matches to reach the semifinals and claim their spot in the season’s final tournament.
“I’m just very excited to be able to play with (Frank),” Metcalf said with her partner smiling and nodding next to her. “I mean, she’s a freshman and she’s amazing. It’s my second year (going to state) and I’m excited.”
The pair got a bye in the first round, meaning they had a lot of time to wait and watch and get cold.
That didn’t matter.
Metcalf, a senior headed to George Fox University, and Frank, who played singles much of the year before teaming up with Metcalf for the stretch run, topped Emily Hatfield and Katana Marshall of Ashland, then rolled past North Eugene’s sister pairing of Madison and Peyton Finney.
In the quarterfinal match with state on the line, Frank’s firm serves consistently handcuffed the Finneys and Metcalf was clever at the end, redirecting volleys smartly away from her North Eugene counterparts.
“I think we did really good,” Metcalf said of their two matches. “We were getting started on the first match because we had a bye, and then we were sitting around. But yeah, I feel really good about this match. We stepped it up.”
With their state tickets punched, Metcalf and Frank were rather subdued. They were happy with their achievement, excited that their season was continuing, but it wasn’t enough to have them celebrating demonstrably.
They know they have more to do, more to achieve, more tennis to play.
“We were seeded No. 1 and I think it was our goal to finish No. 1 as well,” Metcalf said. “I think we’re both motivated in that way to finish No. 1.”
“They know what’s in front of them,” North Bend coach Corey Goll said.
Those next couple of matches are going to be exponentially tougher than their first two, and they know that.
Metcalf and Frank get unseeded Zoe Zapf and Jessica Hitchcock from Ashland in the semifinals. Zapf and Hitchcock probably deserved a top-five seeding, but Ashland’s schedule prevented it from meeting many of the Midwestern League members.
This makes Metcalf and Frank’s path to a district title a little more difficult than normal. Goll isn’t discouraged by the draw, however.
“We’d be fools if we didn’t know what to expect out of (Ashland Saturday),” Goll said. “The girls were watching that match and supporting Sidney and Olivia and scouting for themselves.”
Zapf and Hitchcock beat North Bend's Sidney Wilson and Olivia Knutson 6-2, 6-0 in their second-round match before beating Willamette's Peyton Brooks and Ellie Calvert 6-1, 6-0 to reach the semifinals.
The other state qualifiers, with Metcalf and Frank and Zapf and Hitchcock, are No. 5 Grace Moyer and Kazuki Tanaka of Churchill and No. 2 Jocalyn Dowdy and Grace Martin of Thurston.
On the singles side, Alyssa Retiz of Ashland qualified, as did Churchill’s Nicole Hampton in a marathon 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 match, Sascha Wells of Ashland and Churchill’s Youha Tanaka.
Metcalf and Frank take on Zapf and Hitchcock at 9 a.m. at the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Oregon on Saturday.
North Bend's only singles win came from Kamilla Kotai, who won her first match before losing in the second round to Hampton.
MIDWESTERN LEAGUE BOYS: North Bend advanced its top two doubles teams to state as both the pairings of top-seeded Jack Wilson and Matt Jordan and No. 5 seeds Kendall Ehlin and Nico Parvin reached the semifinals to earn trips to the Class 5A state tournament.
Wilson and Jordan lost only two games while winning their two matches, but Ehlin and Parvin had to survive a three-set battle in their first match to stay alive.
Spencer Spini and Brody Ault, another North Bend duo, also reached the quarterfinals before losing 6-3, 6-2 to Churchill’s Martin Kaiser and Sean Gray, who had two byes before facing the Bulldogs, who already had played two matches in the scorching heat at Roseburg.
Wilson and Jordan face Ehlin and Parvin in one semifinal Saturday in Eugene, while the other semifinal features Churchill’s squads of Kaiser and Gray against Hunter Krupka and Kasden Grasse.
North Bend had just one singles player win a match, and that was a marathon battle between Matheus Silva and Ashland’s Elan Tiechman that lasted three hours and ended with Silva winning 7-5, 6-7, 10-5.
The state meet for the boys and the girls starts Friday at the Portland Tennis Center and continues Saturday at the Tualatin Hills Tennis Center in Beaverton.