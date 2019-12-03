NORTH BEND — On Tuesday it became official: North Bend’s Kait Randle is headed to Carroll College to play softball. As she signed her letter of intent in front of family and friends in a very full hallway outside of the North Bend gymnasium, the moment was still sinking in for Randle.
“I’m nervous but I’m excited and it’s kind of not real yet. I don’t really believe it yet until I step on that softball field for the first time and go, holy cow, this is it,” said Randle.
With an athletic and academic scholarships that will cover around half of her tuition expenses, Randle will be playing middle infield for the Fighting Saints and plans to major in nursing. Being able to continue to play the sport she loves while pursuing this profession was a key part of her decision process.
Randle noted that because of the demands of nursing in junior and senior year, some schools don’t allow student-athletes to continue to play a sport and keep this major, but Carroll has worked with past students to make it work and will do so with her as well.
“It was cool because this school really cares about its students and I want my academics to be valued higher than athletics, and that’s really what I saw there and that was important to me and really caught my eye there,” said Randle, who has a 3.57 GPA.
During the summer after her sophomore year, Randle was at a softball camp in Reno when she first encountered softball coaches from Carroll. After being drawn to their coaching style, she pursued the school. After a handful of emails sent to the coaches, she was on a flight to Helena, Montana, where the school is located, last June to attend softball camp.
“I showed up and I was the only person that was anywhere over two hours outside of Montana,” said Randle. “The camp went really well and I ended up hitting two home runs in front of them. I was like, oh wow. I surprised myself a little bit.”
The coaches at Carroll liked what they saw and followed Randle the next week to a softball tournament in Colorado where they told her they wanted her to come for an official visit during the fall. The September visit was followed by an offer that has Randle headed to Helena.
“I wanted an environment that’s not here. I love this place, but I need to try something new. Either super-hot or super-cold, so I’m going to go freezing cold in Montana and experience a new community and everything,” said Randle.
While at North Bend, Randle has made her mark on the diamond. In her freshman and sophomore seasons she was named as an honorable mention infielder and last season was first team all-league and third team all-state.
She was also a three-year varsity athlete on the volleyball team and has been on the varsity basketball team all four years.
“I’ve known Kait ever since she was a little squirt and always one of the athletic kids and then she came to the high school and I remember as a freshmen in softball she hit the heck out of the ball,” said North Bend athletic director Mike Forrester. “She’s just a great person and I think she’s got some God-given ability but she’s also worked pretty darn hard to get where she’s at.”
Forrester, who coaches Randle in basketball, was not the only one to have nothing but praise for Randle on and off the field.
“She doesn’t strike out much and usually hits line drives. Has a good eye at the plate and is also a good leader. Works hard as anyone on the team,” said second-year North Bend softball coach John Olson. “But the most important thing is she’s just a really great person. She makes friends easily, she cares about others on the team. She does a great job.”
While the basketball season starts for North Bend on Friday, all the excitement about softball has Randle eyeing the start of the spring season.
“I’m ready for softball season, that’s for sure,” said Randle.