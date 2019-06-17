North Bend’s Ty Hampton followed his fabulous senior season at North Bend by winning the New Balance Nationals title in the javelin on Saturday in Greensboro, N.C.
“I wanted to throw a little farther today, but I can’t complain,” Hampton said in an interview for Dystat.com. “I always wanted a national title.
“The result I had today, I’m happy with it. I PRed.”
Hampton led the entire competition with a strong series of throws, but had his best in the last round, 222 feet, 11 inches, a new personal best. His previous top mark was 221-4 at the Midwestern League district meet. He also threw 216-10 in the Prefontaine Rotary Invitational at Marshfield back in April.
Hampton had a stated goal of throwing 230 feet in high school, but said he had battled strep throat earlier in the week and also struggled a little bit getting used to the runway in the stadium.
“I didn’t feel 100 percent,” he said. “I feel when I’m healthy, I can go over 230 feet."
He said already knowing he had won before his last throw “helped me a lot.”
“Something was a little off,” he said. “My precision was there, but there was no power in my throws today.
“I wasn’t really attacking the throw and I finally attacked it on the last throw.”
Samuel Hankins of Olsburg, Kan., was second with a throw of 208-5. Joseph Nizich, who threw for Central Catholic High School in Portland, was fourth with a throw of 206-11.
Hampton and Nizich continue a strong history of great javelin throwers from Oregon, including 2014 and 2015 NCAA champion Sam Crouser from Gresham and the University of Oregon and 2001 NCAA champion John Stiegeler, who won the title for the Ducks after graduating from Marshfield High School. And before Stiegeler was Art Skipper, the 1992 NCAA champ, and Brian Crouser in 1985, also both from Oregon.
Hampton will join the Ducks this fall and looks forward to a strong college career of his own, especially after not focusing solely on the javelin. He won two state titles in the event for North Bend, but also won the discus title in 2018 and placed third in that event this spring.
“Now I will train hard,” he said. “I want to get a real year of javelin training.”
He also looked forward to getting back to the South Coast as a national champion.
“It feels pretty good to go back home,” he said. “It’s going to be fun.”
Hampton wasn’t the only coastal thrower with success at the national meet.
Seaside’s Gretchen Hoekstra was second in the discus Saturday, coming up short by a single inch behind Shelby Frank of Grand Forks, N.D., who threw 155 feet even.