North Bend’s Hunter Bierce was named to Class 5A District 2 all-league football first team at two different positions by the league’s coaches.
Bierce was recognized both for his efforts on the defensive line and at punter. The only other North Bend player named to the first team in the 12-team special district, which includes the nine Midwestern League schools, South Eugene, Redmond and Ridgeview, was kicker Nathan Monohon, who shared first-team honors with Crater’s Jacob Memmott.
Eagle Point wide receiver Noah Page was named the offensive player of the year, while Churchill linebacker Beau Burnett was the defensive player of the year. Churchill’s AJ Robinson was coach of the year.
A number of North Bend players received recognition.
Guard Jacob Ferenczi and tackle Isaiah Laird, along with running back Divenson Willis were named to the second-team offense. Ferenczi (defensive line) and Willis (linebacker) also were on the second-team defense, along with cornerback Lucas Moe.
Center Corey Livingston and receiver Garrison Mateski were on the third-team offense. Quarterback Coleman Compton and running back Jake Posey were honorable mention picks on offense and linebacker Coel Stark on defense.
Boys soccer: Monohon also was named the second-team goalkeeper for the Midwestern League.
The only other North Bend player recognized was Alberto Calanchi, named honorable mention.
Ashland’s Scott Gustafson and Eagle Point’s Martin Hernandez, both juniors, were named co-players of the year. Ashland’s Abdiaziz Guled and Eagle Point’s Matthew Soper were named co-coaches of the year.
Girls soccer: North Bend freshman Brooklyn Garrigus was named to the second team for the Midwestern League and junior Morgan Bream was named honorable mention.
Thurston’s Jaida Nyby was named player of the year, while Willamette’s Christine Guldager and Churchill’s Timothy Meltabarger were co-coaches of the year.
Volleyball: North Bend didn’t have any players recognized for the all-league teams in volleyball.
Churchill’s Taylor Williams was player of the year and Crater’s Leaf Jensen coach of the year.