NORTH BEND — The North Bend Bulldogs couldn’t wait to take the field again. Their last effort was far from ideal, a flat start leading to a frustrating and, in some ways, embarrassing loss at Thurston.
Friday night, with the Springfield Millers in town, North Bend started as fast as could be, scoring on its first three drives on a grand total of 11 plays and eventually racking up 635 yards on the ground en route to a 54-13 drubbing for its first 5A Special District 2 win of the season.
“Last week the energy wasn’t there,” junior running back Divenson Willis said. “We were focused on getting the energy up. We changed practice a little bit. The warm-up’s different. Just trying to get the mindset, the discipline to get ready for this game.”
The Bulldogs rushing attack was nearly unstoppable from the start.
Each of the six Bulldogs to receive carries ran hard and with room, the Bulldog offensive line providing holes up the middle or on the outside.
Willis, a bruiser, finished with 210 yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns. Jake Posey had 131 yards on just seven carries and two scores. Coleman Compton had 139 yards on 13 carries and two touchdowns.
The numbers for the backups were good, too. Ian Spalding, filling it at quarterback late in the game, scored on a 21-yard zone read keeper. Coel Stark ran 67 yards straight up the gut for a touchdown and Luke Oman, crunching clock in the fourth quarter, claimed 56 yards and came three feet shy of a touchdown for himself.
It was a dominant rushing performance from a team looking for a bounce back.
“Last week was not the statement we wanted to make,” senior guard Jacob Ferenczi said. “This week, this is how we want 5A to know us.”
North Bend was physical and angry from the start, hammering Willis into the Millers defense for chunk yards on its first drive, eventually powering in a 7-yard touchdown for a 7-0 lead not two minutes into the first quarter.
Springfield, behind burly running back Arturo Diaz and a couple completions from Braeden Lowe to Jordan Jones, moved down inside the North Bend 20, suggesting a shootout was about to break out.
But, a play after Spalding had a sure interception bounce out of his arms at the goal line, Garrison Mateski stepped in front of a flat crossing pattern on a ball intended for Jones at the goal line and ran it out to the Bulldog 13, ending Springfield’s first drive suddenly.
North Bend capitalized on the sudden change situation, handing to Posey off tackle who got to the corner and raced up the North Bend sideline nearly untouched for an 87-yard yard touchdown and a 14-0 North Bend lead barely halfway into the first period.
That led to a quick Millers three-and-out, with North Bend gang tackling the tough-running Diaz, preventing any yards after contact.
Again, North Bend scored quickly. Four plays after the Bulldogs took over, Compton took a quarterback keeper to the right side on fourth down, the same side that yielded 20-plus yard runs from Willis and Posey’s long scoring run, and took it 48 yards to the house, extending North Bend’s lead to a comfortable 21 points in eight-plus minutes of play.
In that time — just three possessions — Willis, Posey and Compton combined for 208 yards on just nine carries.
“Brandon O’Neill, Garrett Holmes, Corey Goll, those guys do a great job coaching up that O-line and the running backs,” North Bend coach Gary Prince said. “For some reason up front we’ve got some great depth this year. We’ve always had great depth at the running back position. Corey’s done a good job getting those running backs ready. They’re all blue collar kids. They like to work hard and they never avoid that.”
Springfield responded after the third score, snaking a 17-play drive into the second quarter by repeatedly slamming Diaz into the Bulldog defensive front.
Springfield had its most offensive success of the first half during the drive, meandering 87 yards, with Diaz carrying 15 times on the drive for 69 of his 98 yards on the night. He powered in a 2-yard touchdown run with 8:30 left, but found no clear running room for the remainder of the night.
After the scoring drive, the North Bend coaching stuff huddled on the sideline to figure out how to stop the consistent gains made by the Millers rushing attack. The answer included a minor formation tweak and some better line play.
Diaz was dangerous not just because of his size and athleticism, but his vision. He’s good at probing through the box, looking for cutbacks and exploding through them. North Bend’s defensive line settled in after the scoring drive, playing at the line of scrimmage while the linebackers could roam free behind them and set the edge next to them.
“It was really important, we really stressed playing at the line of scrimmage, not getting up field and creating (cutback) lanes,” Prince said.
North Bend kept pushing, getting a physical 11-yard scoring run from Willis in which he broke three tackles en route to the end zone, and a 22-yard touchdown from Posey for a 34-6 lead at halftime.
Springfield's offense, in a search for an offensive spark, starting fiddling with its backfield.
Springfield put Charlie Grousbeck in for Lowe at quarterback, giving an option look and throwing sparingly. North Bend didn’t bite on the option, but Grousbeck did hit a wide open Hunter Reiniger on a go route for a 54-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
Springfield even put Diaz behind center, asking the 220-pound senior to run option with the quick and nimble Caleb Lucart. That didn’t work either.
North Bend held the Millers to 211 yards of total offense with much of that coming in the second half. Mark Gilmore intercepted one of Diaz’s two fourth-quarter passes, setting up Stark’s touchdown.
“Out of the five games this year, it’s probably the best game in terms of starting fast and finishing strong,” Prince said. “We didn’t have a whole lot of mistakes, had a couple turnovers we’d like to clean up. I’m proud of how the kids played tonight. All the way through.”
The Bulldogs host Redmond next week at 7 p.m., the annual Miss Flame game.