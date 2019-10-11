SPRINGFIELD — On Thursday night at Silke Field, the North Bend defense got to eat.
“We were hungry, we were hungry, we were coming after them. If you had the ball in your hands, we were coming for you,” said North Bend senior Divenson Willis. "Because that’s just the mindset we have for this game, we’re trying to carry that out every game. So I just feel like, O.K., let’s do this.”
The defense showed up in a big way. Springfield was limited to 63 yards of total offense on the night as North Bend put together a 38-7 road victory over the Millers. Coming off of back-to-back losses against second-ranked Crater and top-ranked Thurston, the Bulldogs were hoping to bounce back in a big way.
“We got our butts whooped the last couple weeks,” said Willis. “I feel like, for me anyway, it was like this feeling of this burning sensation and just want to let it out and it’s building up and up and up and this game — hey, let’s go kick some Springfield booty.”
Aside from a fourth-and-1 that saw Springfield quarterback Braeden Lowe run in for a 32-yard score in the second quarter, that’s exactly what North Bend did on defense. The lone scoring drive from Springfield marked the only time that the Millers crossed into North Bend territory in the entire game.
On each level of defense, the Bulldogs were a step ahead. Defensive pressure up front had Lowe constantly under pressure, at linebacker Willis came up with an interception and the defensive backs were all over the receivers allowing just four completions on the day.
“It starts with the kids up front and the backers fill in. We continue that and we can continue to be a great defense out there,” said North Bend head coach Gary Prince. “It shows that they were prepared.”
With the defense allowing five Springfield first downs, two of which were from North Bend penalties, it was time for the North Bend offense to begin to come alive. Starting quarterback Ian Spalding was out for the game with a bruised non-throwing shoulder which put Coleman Compton, who saw time under center last season, in as starter.
After the first drive of the game stalled out after a bad snap on a field goal attempt, Compton helped the team march down to take an early first quarter lead off of an 11-yard touchdown reception to Liam Buskerud. Compton finished 12-of-20 on the day with 90 yards passing and one touchdown pass.
Still, with penalties and punts, the North Bend offense appeared flat in the first half.
“Kind of sluggish. We’d make a great play and it’d get called back,” said Prince. “We’ve got to clean things up and if we can eliminate those mistakes, we keep talking to the kids about them all year and sooner or later they’re going to have to clean those things up.”
Compton rushed in from 8 yards out for a score with 5:45 left in the half to put the Bulldogs up 14-0. Compton had 71 yards rushing on the day and was boosted by the backfield of Willis as a power back who welcomes contact and Jake Posey, who can speed past the defense.
“We want to see some thunder and lightning between those two guys. One guy is going to muscle it inside and one guy is going to find the seam and take it the whole yard,” said Prince.
The pair did exactly what was expected of them throughout the game helping North Bend rush for 302 yards on the game. Willis had 17 carries for 122 yards and two touchdowns while Posey had six carries for 107 yards and a score.
After Springfield’s touchdown brought the score to 14-7, Posey was ready to answer back.
“We said, ‘Well we have to score here because they have the momentum in their hands now and we just have to punch it in,’” said Posey, who proceeded to run for a 65-yard touchdown on North Bend’s first play of the drive. “I mean, the linemen did a great job, the receivers did a great job and we got it done. I didn’t even get touched.”
The scoreless third quarter saw both offenses bouncing between about a 30-yard stretch of the field from the Springfield 20 to the 50-yard line. Unable to break out, it was Willis who found a way through in the fourth quarter. After runs of over 20-yards from Compton and Posey, Willis stuffed it in from 4 yards out for the touchdown.
After Willis came up with an interception on defense, he ran for 35 yards, dragging a host of Springfield defenders to the goal line in the process, setting himself up for a 3-yard score on the following play.
“It just clicked,” said Willis. “Just the intensity level rose from the linemen. They decided, ‘Hey, I’m tired of letting D get tackled right now. So hey, let’s go block for him.’”
A late 35-yard field goal from Adam Wood, who was perfect on his point after attempts on the night, capped off the victory for the Bulldogs.
North Bend’s attention now shifts to the final three games of the regular season. The Bulldogs head to Redmond next Friday before the homecoming and Hall of Fame game against Ridgeview on Oct. 25 and a trip to Willamette on Nov. 1.
“We want to reestablish (the run) and feel good about where we’re at there. Continue to develop our quarterback and receivers so they can go out there and make plays,” said Prince. “Defensively, just continue to get after it and put pressure on guys and make them pay if they make a mistake like they’ve done all year for the most part. And the biggest thing is we want to have fun with it.
“We talked to the kids about let’s go play tough football and let’s have some fun while doing it."