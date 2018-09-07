NORTH BEND — North Bend’s guys up front wanted to make a statement against visiting North Eugene on Friday night.
Mission accomplished -- with an assist from running backs Divenson Willis and Jake Posey.
The Bulldogs dominated the visiting Highlanders with a punishing running game and tough run defense in a 62-35 win, a victory that was closer than it might have been after a pair of turnovers led to 21 straight points by the Highlanders in the third quarter.
Aside from that stretch, the story of the night was North Bend’s run game.
Willis finished with 155 yards on 22 carries and scored six touchdowns, though he probably will remember a lost fumble at North Eugene’s 1-yard line more than any of his scoring runs.
“Fumbles are not allowed as a running back,” said Willis, who explained that he tried to cut back to get into the end zone and had the ball knocked out of his arm. “I can’t have that. I have to work to make sure I don’t have any more fumbles the rest of the year.”
Willis scored one of his touchdowns because of a North Eugene fumble, when a teammate jarred the ball loose from quarterback Drew Williams and it bounced right to Willis in the end zone.
He had help up front for his other five scores.
“The linemen make my job a little easier,” he said.
The Bulldogs’ front five of center Corey Livingston, guards Jacob Ferenczi and Jacob Hannah and tackles Isaiah Laird and Kai Reasor regularly pushed North Eugene’s front line back and created holes for Willis and Posey, as well as North Bend quarterback Coleman Compton.
“They’re pretty good,” North Bend coach Gary Prince said of the line, adding that Willis and Posey “just need a little seam.”
North Bend came in wanting to establish the run.
“I think we wanted to punch them in the mouth and run it up the middle — send Divenson up the gut,” Laird said.
The tone was established early, with the help of repeated good field position.
After North Eugene went three-and-out on its first possession, Compton returned the punt 30 yards to the Highlanders 25 and Willis had runs of 17 and 7 yards to set up a 1-yard plunge up the middle less than two minutes into the game.
A shanked punt by the Highlanders put North Bend in good field position again and Willis capped a quick drive with a 3-yard run. Another short punt gave the Bulldogs the ball on North Eugene’s 46 and Willis went right up the middle 45 yards on the first play and scored on the next.
Before North Eugene had a first down, he had 81 yards and three scores.
“I love the way he runs,” Laird said. “I think he can deliver a great punch.”
He was far from the only running weapon, though.
Posey finished with 62 yards and two scores and Compton rushed for 53 yards.
The only thing that kept it from being a runaway in the first half was Williams’ passing for the Highlanders.
He eventually finished the night with 192 yards and four touchdown passes — two each to Alec Nolan and Anu Richardson.
“Every game gives us something new to learn,” Willis said. “This game showed we need to work on our pass coverage.”
That was a concern for Prince, too.
“That’s probably the biggest difference — the ability of the quarterbacks and receivers at this level,” he said of the switch to Class 5A. “We’re going to have to work to be consistent.”
North Bend did a good job slowing the Highlanders on the ground, limiting North Eugene to 78 yards on 35 attempts, including 11 tackles for loss.
The Bulldogs led 48-14 after backup quarterback Ian Spalding hit Garrison Mateski for a 42-yard touchdown — one of just seven passing attempts in the game — but then a long kickoff return by Richardson set up a quick score and North Bend had bad center-quarterback exchanges on its next two possessions, one leading directly to a defensive touchdown by Richardson and the other to one of Williams’ touchdown passes, quickly making it a 13-point game.
The first team offense went back in and produced quick scores by Willis and Posey to restore order.
“The first half, we had a great game — the energy was high,” Willis said. “I think the second half, the energy wasn’t there.”
The Bulldogs likely will need to play complete games as the schedule gets tougher. They play South Eugene in their final nonleague game next week before the five-week league schedule.
“I’m pretty excited,” Laird said. “I can’t wait to play next week.”