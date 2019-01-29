NORTH BEND — A slow start yielded a big second quarter and a win for the home team on Tuesday.
North Eugene scored the first five points against the North Bend girls basketball team, but the Bulldogs used a 22-6 second quarter to run away with a 53-38 victory. Hayden Markel and Makoa Matthews each had 15 points in the win. Sam Cook led all scorers with 17 for the Highlanders.
“Once we scored, we just started doing a lot of things really well,” North Bend coach Mike Forrester said. “That was as good a half of basketball (as we’ve played).”
The win was North Bend’s first Midwestern League triumph at the Dawg Pound this season.
It moves the Bulldogs to an even .500 in league play in their first year in the Class 5A league and North Bend currently is sitting in fourth place.
The second quarter was arguably the best offensive period by the Bulldogs all season.
Kaitlyn Randle opened the Bulldogs’ scoring with a three-point play, Hannah Lillebo had a basket, as did Markel, Randee Cunningham made a basket through a foul and Matthews hit one of her two 3-pointers.
Haley Snelgrove only had two points at halftime, suffering some bad luck at the rim.
Forrester was encouraged by North Bend’s ability to score without the senior guard’s points. Snelgrove was active in passing lanes at the top of North Bend’s zone, as well as finding open teammates with crisp and accurate passes.
“She did a great job of the getting the ball to other kids,” Forrester said. “I thought Hayden played a phenomenal game tonight. I don’t know how many rebounds she had, but she had a bunch. She finished a bunch of shots for us. Did a good job getting the ball to Randee (Cunningham) in there.”
North Bend extended a lead from 11-7 after the first quarter and went into the locker room up 33-13. North Bend applied a press to North Eugene’s guards in the second quarter, speeding up the Highlanders’ process and generally making life difficult in the backcourt.
The Bulldogs didn’t get a lot of steals using the press, but they forced North Eugene into a poor first-half shooting percentage and 12 first-half turnovers.
“We didn’t get a bunch of steals, it just changed the momentum of the game, the tempo of the game a little bit,” Forrester said. “They started making mistakes, offensively they didn’t get anything.”
Cook, a senior guard for the Highlanders, did her best in the second half to get North Eugene back in it, though it was largely too little too late.
Of the Highlanders’ 25 second-half points, Cook scored 15 by driving to the basket with clever scoop shots and a couple of jumpers.
North Eugene tried to climb back into contention with Cook’s help, but could only get to 19 in the third quarter before a 6-0 North Bend run to open the fourth pushed the Bulldogs ahead 50-25.
The Highlanders scored the game’s final 13 points with the Bulldog bench emptied.
“The kids did a great job executing all over the place,” Forrester said.
North Bend hosts Thurston on Friday in another key game. The Bulldogs edged the Colts in double-overtime in their game at Springfield.