NORTH BEND — The North Bend Bulldogs are used to playoff games.
Win or go home is a normal situation for North Bend, which has been a resident of the playoffs as a member of the Class 4A ranks. In its first season in the 5A classification, the Bulldogs have to win their rematch with South Eugene on Friday to earn a spot in the round of 16.
“I think the kids are excited,” North Bend coach Gary Prince said. “They would love to get in the playoffs and prove a lot of people wrong who felt that maybe us going to 5A and the success that they have had would be unobtainable. So they’re excited. Excited to get to play at home one more time at Vic Adams Field.”
North Bend, which has about half the enrollment of South Eugene (1,371-702), is aiming to prove a point this postseason.
North Bend knows it’s one of the smaller schools in the classification and one of the new kids on the scene. They Bulldogs are looking to prove people wrong, even as one of most successful programs in Class 4A over the last five-plus years.
“Everyone thought at the beginning of the season, ‘Oh, the 4A school coming up to 5A is gonna be guys we’re gonna beat up,’” senior end Hunter Bierce said. “And right off the bat we kind of proved them wrong that we are ready to play at this level. We’ve already beat South Eugene once, even though they’re twice our size, and we’re ready to do it again.”
North Bend is coming off a game where its defense was the story. It blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown. It picked off a pass and ran it back for another score, actually the first of the game.
“Defensively, the kids created opportunities which is nice to have,” Prince said. “It was also nice to see us be able to defend the pass better this week than we have in previous games. The kids are getting better every week. As far as the front seven and the run game, the kids did an amazing job. I think they have 22 carries, 15 yards. That’s a great number to have.”
North Bend came up with six total interceptions last week in its 59-7 win over Willamette, but it lost Jake Posey, the pick-six participant, to an injury that forced Divenson Willis into lone ball-carrier duties.
Prince said he ideally will have a back get 15-18 carries to keep them fresh, but Willis’ strong and compact frame allows him to take the punishment and get better as the game goes on. If Posey can’t return in time, Willis will get lots of carries and could be a game-long sledgehammer for the Bulldogs.
“He had to be the workhorse last week, and I think he welcomed that opportunity,” Prince said. “I kind of felt like he got stronger as the night went on running the ball.”
It’s tough to beat a team twice, though, and that’s the task North Bend has with South Eugene in the Bulldogs’ last game at Vic Adams Field.
A season ago, North Bend beat Cascade 24-8 in its nonleague schedule, then traveled to Turner in a playoff rematch and had its season ended after a 35-7 defeat.
“We’re gonna prepare for it like we do every week,” senior Jacob Ferenczi said. “I guess we have a little more background because we played against some of their players, but other than that I don’t think they’re gonna do the exact same thing. So we have to go off what we see in film and expect the unexpected and just play hard.”
Playing against a full box against the Axe in the Bulldogs’ final non-league tune-up in September, North Bend passed its way to a 34-19 win on the road.
What’s interesting about that is South Eugene’s base defense is a 3-3-5 stack, a defense intended to get more athletes in the secondary to combat spread, pass-happy offenses. South Eugene knew in September that North Bend was a run-heavy offense and tried to counter it with more lineman and linebackers, a departure from its intended and preferred defensive style, and the Bulldogs, themselves, departed from their preferred style to take what was given.
About a month later, Prince isn’t sure how South Eugene will play it. It stands to reason that South Eugene might revert back to its base 3-3-5, but that opens up running lanes for Willis, and if he returns in time, Posey.
“Playoffs are right around the corner,” Willis said. “And we have to prove to the state that we’re the top dogs that we are.”
“We all want to go down there and kick some butt on Friday,” sophomore Ian Spalding added.